Permission dialog changes – Vivaldi Browser snapshot 3468.4
Ruarí Vivaldi Team Patron
In today’s snapshot we have a bit of a rewrite for permissions dialogs. Please test them.
@Ruarí First
suryaprakash
@Ruarí Still the pinned tabs bug persists when tab scrolling is enabled. When tabs are pinned and horizontal tab scrolling is enabled, I'm unable to access/click on page thats appearing below the pinned tabs. Turning off tab scrolling, im able to click/access the page below the pinned tabs.
Since a while it is not possible to delete some cookies in Saved Cookies, like youtube- and google-cookies, while driving over and clicking on the cross. Some youtube-stuff is deletable like this, one cookie not. Deleting browser data makes the cookie go away, but the others too. So it’s not Vivaldi but something else acting like this. But what?
paul1149 Supporters
@Thot Known and already reported to issue tracker.
FYI: VB-109174 "Some Cookies cannot be manually deleted" - Confirmed
@Thot I do my best
I can reproduce your issue.
I reported the bug now to internal tracker.
VB-109573 "Thumbs of pinned tabs appear at bottom of window" - Confirmed
@Thot @DoctorG I heavily suspect they are CHIPS cookies which are not handled yet.
https://developers.google.com/privacy-sandbox/cookies/chips?hl=en (yeah, bigG standard defacto)
@suryaprakash I reported your issue to bug tracker and confirmed it internally.
VB-109573 "Thumbs of pinned tabs appear at bottom of window and block interaction" – Confirmed
Thot Supporters Translator Ambassador
Useful site to test permissions: https://permission.site
barbudo2005
Said:
I heavily suspect they are CHIPS cookies which are not handled yet.
You mean these?
I didn't know that I have latest two…
nutcracker
Tab issues not solved, still every link opens as the last tab whatever your selection.
In a clean installation of Vivaldi, when I try to activate background playback, it just doesn't work, no matter how many times I restart the browser or activate the feature again.
I tested Vivaldi 6.10.3468. and was able to to play 4 MP3 links in background tabs at same time.