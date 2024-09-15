Unsolved Trying to understand Vivaldi RAM usage
-
Vivaldi RAM
usually I have several profiles running.. but I just did a reboot, and only have one running now.
It has 8 workspaces in that profile. 4/2/0/7/1/2/1/2 (# of tabs open in each workspace.. leftmost number is the top workspace, rightmost the bottom)
In Task Manager (Win11) it shows 4.7GB memory usage
Vivaldi (57)
I guess each "Vivaldi" children are not just tabs, because the profile doesn't have that many tabs across all of the workspaces.
So is it possible I have extensions consuming an incredible amount of memory? I don't understand why a single profile, without too many tabs open... and not that many workspaces - is using almost 5 GB of RAM.
It should be noted that my normal workload, where I have several profiles open, and much more tabs in those profiles, and many workspaces... also uses about 4GB of RAM... it never goes about 5GB that I have seen. But right now I have only one, not very demanding, profile open.
-
@dalinar everything is a process in chromium. So any single tab in any workspace/profile and any extension within a profile (so if you have the same extension in different active profiles is likely doubled in ram usage).
Plus, any profile has likely its own GPU process and its own UI profile process (ex. browser.html)
Is better to check ram usage within the profiles with Shift+ESC (internal task manager).
This way you should be able to isolate the extension which is consuming too much, if any.
-
@Hadden89 ah with shift esc, the big culprit seems to be 700mb out of 2.7GB total usage "GPU Process", which all seem to be Google Maps tabs (4).. so I guess google maps using a lot of memory