Vivaldi RAM

usually I have several profiles running.. but I just did a reboot, and only have one running now.

It has 8 workspaces in that profile. 4/2/0/7/1/2/1/2 (# of tabs open in each workspace.. leftmost number is the top workspace, rightmost the bottom)

In Task Manager (Win11) it shows 4.7GB memory usage

Vivaldi (57)

I guess each "Vivaldi" children are not just tabs, because the profile doesn't have that many tabs across all of the workspaces.

So is it possible I have extensions consuming an incredible amount of memory? I don't understand why a single profile, without too many tabs open... and not that many workspaces - is using almost 5 GB of RAM.

It should be noted that my normal workload, where I have several profiles open, and much more tabs in those profiles, and many workspaces... also uses about 4GB of RAM... it never goes about 5GB that I have seen. But right now I have only one, not very demanding, profile open.