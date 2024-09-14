Is it "safe" to run both Stable and Snapshot?
sarahmercedes
I'm sorry if this is a stupid question - but, after looking everywhere (even asking Google's Gemini) - I have no choice but to risk embarrassing myself and ask you wonderful people...
Is it "safe" to run/use both the Stable and Snapshot versions (from the Play Store) on the same Android device?
By "safe", I mean that all the app data is kept separate and I'm not going to one day suddenly discover that every one of my (frankly, categorically unwise number of) open tabs, that I currently have in Stable, have vanished because of some sort of ...contamination ...from the other (Snapshot) installation.
Neither would be logged in to a Vivaldi account (no sync, etc), in case that needs saying.
I'm very, very sorry for the likely stupid question, and I would be really grateful for any advice, any at all, you can give me.
Thank you.
Sarah
Hi,
Welcome to Vivaldi's Forum
Either on Desktop or Mobile,
Stable and Snap has their own separated Profile.
So,
There's no risk about mixing things.
BTW,
Back up the tabs saving them as bookmarks periodically.
Avoid Data loss
Follow the Backup | Reset links below
Vivaldi Backup | Reset + Extra Steps
@sarahmercedes
From personal user experience, I can presume that safe... but it is better to take note, that in a particular version of Vivaldi there may be bugs leading to failures.... and synchronization is not constant, but with some periodicity. Or maybe by triggers that cause it. You have created a new bookmark - you have enabled synchronization. That is, if some browser goes down, the data from that browser can be corrupted.
That's why I advise you to uncheck the synchronization checkboxes while staying logged in, and work like that. And enable checkboxes as needed. Or synchronize only OpenTabs or/and History in permanent mode.
From my point of view, this is more reliable.
I have installed both browsers myself, and have been using both alternately and sometimes simultaneously for several years now, but have not yet experienced any data loss issues.
edwardp Soprano Supporters Ambassador
@sarahmercedes Welcome to the Vivaldi Community.
Yes, you can install and run both Stable and Snapshot, they use separate profiles.
Snapshot is our work-in-progress build and one may encounter some bugs while using it. Please see this blog post for the differences between Snapshot and Stable.
Aaron Translator
@sarahmercedes As long as you don't use the same account to log into the sync service, you'll be fine.
@Aaron I use a single sync account for Stable, Snapshot, and "Sopranos" (internal test) versions, across multiple devices and platforms. What is separate, and has to stay separate, is the User Data folders on local disk. Hence, I install all of my Vivaldi instances as Standalone. That way their data folders are completely segregated from each other.