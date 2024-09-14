I'm sorry if this is a stupid question - but, after looking everywhere (even asking Google's Gemini) - I have no choice but to risk embarrassing myself and ask you wonderful people...

Is it "safe" to run/use both the Stable and Snapshot versions (from the Play Store) on the same Android device?

By "safe", I mean that all the app data is kept separate and I'm not going to one day suddenly discover that every one of my (frankly, categorically unwise number of) open tabs, that I currently have in Stable, have vanished because of some sort of ...contamination ...from the other (Snapshot) installation.

Neither would be logged in to a Vivaldi account (no sync, etc), in case that needs saying.

I'm very, very sorry for the likely stupid question, and I would be really grateful for any advice, any at all, you can give me.

Thank you.

Sarah