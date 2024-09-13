Solved can't upload images with copy'n'paste
derDay Supporters
hi all
I cant add images with the copy&paste feature of the forum. If I do so I get a red notice saying:
Fehler
EACCES: permission denied, copyfile '/tmp/HziNvD3bT_UWBfA6vwLEmLZk.png' -> '/opt/nodebb/public/uploads/files/1726216341760-6af6e596-169c-4ef0-b915-5c9864048472-image.png'
is there a quota for uploads? or is this happen due to the recent outage?
isak Vivaldi Team
Upload is fixed now, sorry for the trouble
DoctorG Soprano Ambassador
@derDay I reported that internally already to web team. Stay tuned.
isak Vivaldi Team
