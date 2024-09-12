Hi all, this issue started happening a few weeks ago. Randomly (I'd say 30% of the time) whenever I press Command-T to open a new tab, two blank tabs are created instead. Similarly, Command-W will also close two tabs at once (which is more frustrating).

I've updated Vivaldi a few times since this has started, and I've restarted my computer as well. This issue occurs on all my Vivaldi profiles. Any ideas? It could very well be my keyboard, but I'm not sure how I would best test that.

MacBook Pro M1, Sonoma 14.6.1, Vivaldi version 6.9.3447.41.