Programmer vs. Developper
In the context of IT what are some major and subtle differences ?
If we laymen pick one and use it interchangeably, do you think they get offended ?
DoctorG Soprano Ambassador
For me it is similar in meaning.
LOL. I always say: I am a Perl programmer and web developer.
Developper
I guess your keyboard triggered the p twice.
It should be the same, but i see some companies treat programmers like exchangeable cheap labor and maintain managers in charge of creative development of the product.
This corporate mentality is obviously an immense waste of talent and potential in many cases.