High refresh rate locked when address bar is visible on Dynamic AMOLED Screen
Hello,
I'm using Vivaldi Android 6.9.3451.43 on a smartphone with a Dynamic AMOLED screen that supports a variable refresh rate. I’ve noticed that the screen refresh rate stays at its maximum when the address bar is visible. However, once the address bar is hidden (e.g., when scrolling down a page), the refresh rate dynamically adjusts according to usage, ranging from minimum to maximum.
This behavior is specific to Vivaldi as other browsers allow the refresh rate to change based on activity even when UI elements like the address bar are visible.
Is there any way to make the refresh rate more adaptive, even when the address bar is displayed?
After updating Vivaldi to version 6.9.3451.58, when only a blank tab is open (as shown in the screenshot), the screen refresh rate dynamically adjusts as expected. However, if I open a page in this tab or add a new tab with a page loaded, the refresh rate goes back to the maximum and stops adapting.
Veddu
I see the same behaviour. See attached video here.
So basically when the address bar is visible it stays on 120hz even though I dont scroll but when collapsed it goes down to 60 sometimes 24hz. This is not present on firefox it goes down to 24hz immediately even when addressbar bar is visible and not scrolling.
Veddu
I thought it was a chromium bug so I tried with chrome and it didn't have the same issue...
Looks like it is related to vivaldi only so I have filed a bug report (VAB-10082) I would suggest you do the same..
@Veddu
Thanks! I’ve just submitted a bug report as well (VAB-10083).
mib2berlin