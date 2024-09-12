Hello,

I'm using Vivaldi Android 6.9.3451.43 on a smartphone with a Dynamic AMOLED screen that supports a variable refresh rate. I’ve noticed that the screen refresh rate stays at its maximum when the address bar is visible. However, once the address bar is hidden (e.g., when scrolling down a page), the refresh rate dynamically adjusts according to usage, ranging from minimum to maximum.

This behavior is specific to Vivaldi as other browsers allow the refresh rate to change based on activity even when UI elements like the address bar are visible.

Is there any way to make the refresh rate more adaptive, even when the address bar is displayed?