@wagesh Working within Google Docs at work when using Vivaldi is really frustrating, because of issues like this.

The page will not accept any pasted or typed input, so I have to leave the tab then click back, hoping the focus is restored.

Often times I will come back to Google Docs to paste something (Command + Shift + V), only to have the browser try to search the long text via my search engine. So I have to hit back to go back to my document that I was working on.