Google Docs "freezing" when switching to another tab.
-
I use Google Docs frequently and I notice that whenever I'm in the middle of typing and switch to another tab and stay on that tab for about a minute or so, the typing indicator stops blinking and I can't type anything until I click on the page. Its more of an inconvienence if anything, but its still annoying and I haven't experienced that with any other browser.
-
@wagesh Working within Google Docs at work when using Vivaldi is really frustrating, because of issues like this.
The page will not accept any pasted or typed input, so I have to leave the tab then click back, hoping the focus is restored.
Often times I will come back to Google Docs to paste something (Command + Shift + V), only to have the browser try to search the long text via my search engine. So I have to hit back to go back to my document that I was working on.
-
@vivaldigem Good to know that this isn't justt something thats on my end. Have you found a fix for this?
-
@wagesh All I've heard from others is switch to another tab and then quickly switch back if you notice the focus is lost.
Maybe someone else will have some suggestions.
-
DoctorG Soprano Ambassador
@vivaldigem The issue with paste and tab switch is a known and old unfixed bug with Vivaldi.
Google has made a very crappy webapp which is not easy to debug for Vivaldi developers.
-
@DoctorG said in Google Docs "freezing" when switching to another tab.:
The issue with paste and tab switch is a known and old unfixed bug with Vivaldi.
Yeah, that's unfortunate.
I understand Google Docs may be considered buggy, but it's such a critical web app so I wish somehow the bugs could be fixed, as this issue does not occur in other browsers. I'm assuming Vivaldi's special UI is the reason. (For better or worse)