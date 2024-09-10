Vivaldi Search Widget
-
DesertOutlaw
Does it still exist? Do not see it under settings after the last update that changed settings.
Absolutely love it as the default search engine can be set to Startpage, and then adb can be used to unistall the Google search box and other Google apps.
Have installed it on countless phones for people that wanted Google gone and are now morre than delighted.
-
jane.n Vivaldi Team
We restructured the Settings in the latest 6.9 release, but the option to add it is still there.
Go to Vivaldi's Settings > Search engine > Add Vivaldi Widget. Alternatively, long-press on your phone's home screen, select Widgets and find Vivaldi from the selection.
-
DesertOutlaw
Thank you for responding.
I have Application Version 6.9.3451.43 installed on the home page of three different phones of mine and it works great on each.
As shown on a screenshot of my 2nd phone (backup), the widget is displayed on the home page, but there is no option in the app itself to add it.
Uninstalling, cleaning and reinstalling has not resolved the issue. Any suggestion(s) or could this be a bug?
Thanx in advance
-
jane.n Vivaldi Team
The setting seems to be only visible when you don't have Vivaldi's search widget on your home screen.
When you remove the widget, does the setting reappear?
-
DesertOutlaw
@jane-n Ahhhhh! Removing the widget from the home page reurns the "Add Vivaldi Widget" under settings.
Now just need to add it again which is no big deal.
Thank you as I will be installing it on yet another friend's new phone in a few days.
The adroid bowser with the widget, and the ability to use a different search engine on the home page is just a few reasons that make Vivaldi so much better than other bowsers.