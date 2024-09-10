Youtube freezes with ad-blockers
mysloksztalt
Did you guys notice tab freeze when using ad-blockers on YT? I have uBlock Origin and I've never had any problems with it, it beautifuly and simply blocked ads on all websites, including ads on YT. For the last 1-2 months it's not working for YT no more on Vivaldi, but on Firefox it's fine. I tried Adblock Plus and it's doing same bug on Vivaldi. Well, so the issue is: when ad-blocker ON and on YT, the film starts playing, no ads, and then the tab freezes - I cannot click anything on YT, even the Refsresh button don't work anymore - I have to close tab. It seems not to be the same behaviour for all videos - sometimes it won't freeze, but for some channels in does. NO PROBLEM on Firefox with uBlock Origin.
DoctorG Soprano Ambassador
@mysloksztalt I have Windows 11 23H2 and checked Vivaldi 6.9.3447.41 Stable with activated Vivaldi Blocker and no freeze; on an other 6.10.3458.19 Snapshot i run uBlockLite and no freezes.
I tried video from Apple Event.
I guess some of your extensions causes a freeze. Could be a entry in your uBlockOrigin blocklists which updated or was blocking too strict.
Try to disable all extensions, open another tab with video tab, enable one by one and check if freeze comes up. Could be Youtube detects the adblocker and causes the freeze.
Ublock Origin is working fine for me on YT, however the updated Ublock filter list has added something that is causing issues with video playback on some streaming sites, perhaps it's related. Try unselecting lists one by one and refreshing YT to find out if it's one of them causing the conflict
mysloksztalt
@DoctorG I thik you've right. I switched off other 3 extensions and uBlock Origin works fine with YT now. Thanks!
wangbalabala
You may want to try AdGuard V3, which works well