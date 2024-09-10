Did you guys notice tab freeze when using ad-blockers on YT? I have uBlock Origin and I've never had any problems with it, it beautifuly and simply blocked ads on all websites, including ads on YT. For the last 1-2 months it's not working for YT no more on Vivaldi, but on Firefox it's fine. I tried Adblock Plus and it's doing same bug on Vivaldi. Well, so the issue is: when ad-blocker ON and on YT, the film starts playing, no ads, and then the tab freezes - I cannot click anything on YT, even the Refsresh button don't work anymore - I have to close tab. It seems not to be the same behaviour for all videos - sometimes it won't freeze, but for some channels in does. NO PROBLEM on Firefox with uBlock Origin.