Is there a way to easily add an entry from one of my feeds to my reading list?

I would like to have a workflow in which I can check new content on the feed, decide what I would like to read (or watch) and add it to my reading list in order to read it when I have some extra time.

I have thought of opening the actual page of the feed and then adding it to the reading list, but I think it is a little cumbersome and in the case of YouTube channels I wouldn't like to open youtube as I would easily get distracted once I'm there.