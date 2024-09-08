Cannot load new V 6.9 to my device. Consistantly Fails to install.

Also noticed your link from the Vivavaldi Downloads page for the "Default" 32 bit version is no longer there.

Have you dropped support for the 32 bit version? There was no mention of it unless I missed it.

The link has always been there and worked fine on my Amazon Kindle.

Any info greatly appreciated.

Possibly solved:

On my Kindle I could not see the line I mentioned above for the "Default" in either dark or light modes.

Downloaded to computer. Will attempt transfer and install.

Well that didn't work like I remembered doing it previously.

Back to the Kindle to https://vivaldi.com/android/ ... Alternative download stores and used "Desktop Site"

Could view it then, Download and install went as expected. Now up and running 6.9 !!