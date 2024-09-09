Bug: Close tab (x) jumps to random next tab
With Vivaldi 6.9 (at the moment of testing 6.9.3451.43), the tab closing sequence has changed for the worse.
After closing a tab in the address bar view with (x) a random open tab is activated and not the one to the left or right side of the closed tab, which would be logical. This mixes up tab navigation big time.
Closing a tab in the tab overview window jumps to the previous tab on the left side. This is reasonable and expected, but should also be configurable (jump to next/right or previous/left tab oder closed tab).
This is happening for me as well, except the tab also doesn't close. The only way for me to close tabs is to open the tab menu and close it there. When I click the close tab button, it randomly puts me in another tab and doesn't close the tab I was in.
I am in a pixel 6a with Vivaldi 6.9.3451.43.
RadekPilich
@elastar33 I guess you mean tab previews and not a tab menu. For some reason, close tab action is omitted from the tab menu and only close all/other tabs actions are present there.
@RadekPilich Yeah sorry, I don't think I had my terminology quite right. If I try to close a tab in the tab bar, it switches me to a random tab and usually doesn't close the tab I was on. I can still close tabs from the tab switcher. I did download the Vivaldi snapshot from the Play store and it doesn't have this problem so hopefully it will be resolved in th next update.
@elastar33 I have the same tab close problem on 6.9.3451.43 but on Snapshot 6.9.3451.11 this is fixed, except the next tab that is jumped to after closing still seems to be random.
jane.n Vivaldi Team
We've confirmed the bug and hope to fix it soon.
Thank you for your patience.
I can close if I switch to a different tab and then press the x on the tab I was trying to close btw, don't have to use the switcher.
Hopefully they will fix it soon, it is quite annoying this bug.
The problems with closing or trying to close tabs has been happening for about 2 weeks. It makes Vivaldi very difficult/frustrating to use.
Is this problem going to be fixed soon?
hheimbuerger
Just updated to version 6.9.3451.67 from the store and the bug is still there. (Or rather "back"? because glx had reported it to be fixed in .11...)
My tabs are piling up and this time, it isn't my fault!
lakimakromedia
@hheimbuerger same bug, when I push X on the group of tabs, active one is closing, and jumping to the first/first tab.(Not first in group).
Pretty annoying
This is not just happening on the mobile browser.
This also happens on the desktop browser.
Closing a tab on a stack in the desktop browser will also cause the same behaviour, the next tab focus will be randomly chosen.
And yes I've tried the 'close tab' behaviour setting on the desktop browser, setting it to next left or right tab or any other setting for that matter doesn't seem to do anything.
There's something fundamentally broken with this behaviour, and it's been happening for months NOT weeks now.
The whole tab stacking is a key feature of Vivaldi, and if they can't get this right, I can't recommend this browser to anybody including myself.
Time to switch back to Opera.
RadekPilich
@hheimbuerger I can confirm Vivaldi 6.9.3451.67 remains broken
Btw. closing tabs from the tab switcher work correctly in my case, so that's a usable workaround.
(although annoying because the tab switcher always open at the top level rather then focused on the active tab, which in itself is annoying)
Even better workaround:
(only for tab stacks)
• long tap tab
• edit tab stack
• close tab
Well as usually, sometimes Vivaldi makes things much easier and sometimes much harder ️
RadekPilich
Holy sh***, I just found out, that the "close tab" context command is in the god-damned new tab context menu!
I mean c'mon, that's ridiculous that's in there and not in the tab's context menu!
I mean the new tab button context menu is borderline genius, nothing wrong with that, just please prioritize fix of the tabs context menu, or get rid of it completely by moving all items to the new tab menu and by doing that free the long press on a tab for some other cool feature.
EDIT: the new tab context menu is also accessible by long pressing the tab switcher button, which is better, because it includes haptic feedback.