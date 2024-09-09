This is not just happening on the mobile browser.

This also happens on the desktop browser.

Closing a tab on a stack in the desktop browser will also cause the same behaviour, the next tab focus will be randomly chosen.

And yes I've tried the 'close tab' behaviour setting on the desktop browser, setting it to next left or right tab or any other setting for that matter doesn't seem to do anything.

There's something fundamentally broken with this behaviour, and it's been happening for months NOT weeks now.

The whole tab stacking is a key feature of Vivaldi, and if they can't get this right, I can't recommend this browser to anybody including myself.

Time to switch back to Opera.