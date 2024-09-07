It's true that Google makes Youtube slower/heavier if you use adblock?
I commented about my impression that Youtube seems to get heavier and heavier with time, despite all the optimizations that browser engines receive that should make it faster.
Then someone said "they make Youtube slower if you use adblock" and I was curious if there is any truth to it.
The only adblock I use is the one that come native with Vivaldi.
For some sites I block only trackers, for some I leave it disabled, but as default of let if block everything. Can Youtube detect Vivaldi's adblocker and make the pages (not only the videos) load slower, havier?
@Panino, it's good possible. Blocker have a hard work in YouTube with all the ads, tracking, clickbaits and other crap it use, that makes that the videos and the page often use almost half a GB to load.
This in a short Video, using the Vivaldi blocker, showing 79 trackers and 23 ads
You can load the video fast, editing the video URL
Use
https://www.youtube.com/embed/**********
Instead of
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=**********
So it loads fast, in a full tab, independent from the YT page and without ads
