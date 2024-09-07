I don't use Vivaldi mail on this computer and I don't wish to (I may have used it in the past, I don't remember).

I always have this message in my status bar: "Upgrade v210 mail: Fixing message sources 0/17)". Link URL's etc. come up in the usual way, but only for a moment, then the persistent message comes back.

I have several profiles; the message is only in one of them, and only on this PC.

I have tried these things recommended on help pages:

Restarted the browser.

Made sure it's up to date (6.9)

Checked the console log for errors — there are none.

Disabled extensions.

Changed all the Mail Settings (Mail, Calendar and Feeds are normally off).

Nothing else seems to be wrong but it's an annoyance, especially when status bar is closed and the message is always there, getting in the way.

While I've been writing this an error icon has come up in status bar. Mail status log: "[startup] TypeError Cannot read properties of undefined (reading 'keys')"