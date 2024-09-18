Let's say I want to save an invalid SSL certificate, For example https://support.mellanox.com belongs to NVIDIA who acquired Mallox, a data center networking gear company. They paid almost $7 billion but apparently don't have enough funds to keep renewing the site's certificate. But you don't have to click, it looks like this:

To save the cert I click the exclamation mark > Certificate is not valid > Details > Export, and I get the Save As window:

Clicking Save should save the file with either .pem or .crt extension. On Windows, only .crt is natively supported and should be used by default. But it's not:

I am not qualified to say whether this could be exploited but saving anything .com just like that is not good. I came across this by accident while saving the expired NVIDIA cert to share it with someone in the security field.

I tried saving the valid certificate for https://forum.vivaldi.net for comparison. The steps are a bit different but it automatically appends .crt and saves correctly.

In the end it occured to me to try it with Chrome and it does save the .com too! But Edge does not. So even if it's originally in the upstream code, maybe that should not be an automatic reason to ignore it.