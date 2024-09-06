Background audio playback is no longer working
tomtomtom193
I changed my phone from Google Pixel 7 to Pixel 9 today, reinstalled the Vivaldi browser, synced it, and restored the settings, but the setting to enable background audio playback is not retained and videos, etc. are no longer playing in the background. Are there any plans to fix this?
mib2berlin Soprano
@tomtomtom193
Hi, this is a bug, reported and confirmed in the bug tracker.
I hope we get a fix in one of the next updates.
Cheers, mib
tomtomtom193
@mib2berlin
Got it!
Thank you for sharing!!
I'm hoping for a fix too!!!