Solved Ctrl+shift+e to show extensions no longer working.
-
Anyone else have this issue?
-
DoctorG Soprano Ambassador
@danielson No, works for me on 6.9.3447.41 Windows 11.
And check in Vivaldi Settings → Keyboard → Window if Ctrl+Shift+E is assigned to open Extensions.
Please check in internal page
chrome://extensions/at left Keyboard Shortcuts if a key sequence is assigned to a extension.
-
@DoctorG - good show Doc!
"Super dark mode" snuck up on me!
Little rascal!
-
Ddanielson marked this topic as a question
-
Ddanielson has marked this topic as solved
-
@DoctorG - after a brief hiatus from using Vivaldi... tried ctrl+shift+e again today and it didn't work!
Checked to see if that dark shortcut from SuperDark extension had made a comeback. But no, box was still empty, just as i had left it before and the short cut was working.
Cleared out cookies just in case.
Restarted the browser.
Nada. Back to square one.
-
mib2berlin Soprano
@danielson
Hi, can you check if the shortcut is still in settings > keyboard?
Extensions can do anything in a browser, even change default settings.
-
@mib2berlin - not sure how you got there.
-
DoctorG Soprano Ambassador
@danielson Vivaldi Settings → Keyboard → Window
-
Found the new culprit!
FX Sound app. for whatever reason, had that shortcut set in.
Was never there before.
Must have been snucked in with an update of the app.
Besides, don't know why they would have set this as default shortcut.
Think it is a given, that it is a default browser thing.
Didn't notice it before as the app. opened behind Vivaldi.
Was wondering why.
Now i know.