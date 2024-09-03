Now also a Vivaldi thread on the big, well-known 'XDA Developer Forum'
ingolftopf Ambassador Translator
There must be now a suitable Vivaldi thread for nocturnal engagement from Vivaldi in the 'XDA Developer Forum' for this commitment.
https://xdaforums.com/t/vivaldi-the-best-browser-in-the-world.4690451
11 million participants worldwide!
Even if they deleted the link to our beautiful Vivaldi forum.
But they left “Vivaldi Forum”.
But otherwise, a forum worth recommending.
We'll talk about the link again.
marialeal Vivaldi Team
@ingolftopf thanks! I see that you already helped one user find out about Vivaldi! Nice job