What's up w TOR Browser
Regarding privacy issues, does TOR have anything over Vivaldi or is it the other way around? TIA
@janrif That would be like comparing apples to oranges. Completely different purposes.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Tor_(network)#Tor_Browser
If you need a browser to go on the dark web to... do whatever people do on the dark web, use TOR.
If you are an opposition politician or investigative journalist, working under an oppressive regime, use TOR.
If you're a whistleblower from an organization that will put you in jail for what you're about to reveal and trying to make contact with journalists, use TOR.
For a safe, privacy-oriented browser that has no desire to collect your data to make money and with a ton of features to customize, use Vivaldi.
Think of TOR as using a VPN.
You still then need a private browser to use on that infrastructure, but Vivaldi would not be suitable unless you use a TOR extension.
Even with a TOR extension you would have to always use a private tab and make sure all the google services are disabled and change the cookie handling and a variety of other privacy related options.
Even then Vivaldi will still leak some telemetry because it is not intended to be a privacy first browser.
Functionality is first and privacy second.
@Dr-Flay Yeah, I'd say if you're going to do something that could get you in serious trouble with the authorities (the feds/dictatorship surveillance) use a good OS-level VPN you are 100% sure you can trust to not give your info to the feds/govt even if they force them to.
Most VPN providers claim they don't log anything at all but I have my doubts on this point in many cases.
ALL network traffic needs to be routed through the secure VPN. Modern OSs are very talkative.
Then you can run TOR on top of that for another level of security from tracing.
Basically, TOR is a browser for those who are paranoid, and have good reasons to be.
If you need a really private browser for your job, if you need to be anonymous, if you live in a oppressive country, if you do not want sureveillace, then do use TOR browser and TOR proxy on your OS.
All Chromiums and Vivaldi are not good for staying anonymous, secure and private.
@janrif
Hi, you can try a tor browser, it is unusable for media streaming or heavy pages, slow as hell because it jump around in the tor network to reach the page and then back.
Cheers, mib