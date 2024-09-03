@janrif That would be like comparing apples to oranges. Completely different purposes.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Tor_(network)#Tor_Browser

If you need a browser to go on the dark web to... do whatever people do on the dark web, use TOR.

If you are an opposition politician or investigative journalist, working under an oppressive regime, use TOR.

If you're a whistleblower from an organization that will put you in jail for what you're about to reveal and trying to make contact with journalists, use TOR.

For a safe, privacy-oriented browser that has no desire to collect your data to make money and with a ton of features to customize, use Vivaldi.