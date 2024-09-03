How to disable the stupid new "rename tab" feature?

Once again, Vivaldi has received a new major update, and just like every time for as long as I've been using it, none of the very serious eyesore bugs and security issues have been addressed, but instead there's been another useless annoyance added:

Every other time I try to click a tab, it enters an "edit label" mode. I have no idea who would ever need or want this, but I can't find any way to disable it.

How to stop this from happening?