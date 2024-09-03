@Revan I don't think that dump is related to the events you are seeing. It is a duplicate of a particular issue we have been unable to figure out, because we have no idea what is causing it, and we have received no reproduction steps, but which I suspect is either an Out of Memory event or something triggered by an extension.

I don't know what those events are, short of a crashdump generated at the exact same time as the entry in the event log.

My main suspects are either a problem with the GPU process (it can exit and restart without affecting the displayed pages) (in which case graphics driver issues could be causing the issue), or an external application injecting itself into one of Vivaldi's processes and crashing that process (probably the GPU process, since anything else would cause a renderer crash aka dead bird, or crash the entire process).