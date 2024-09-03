Thousands of Crash Events in Eventlog
-
Hello,
there are thousands of crash events regarding vivaldi.exe in my eventlog. The Browser is running fine though.
I tried to make a new profile or reinstall, but the crash events still come up every minute.
The problem already occured with v6.8
...
Edit: There are no crashes logged when the browser is just running. But when i load a website (no matter which) then i get 4-5 crash events in the Eventlog
...
Edit2: Loading a bigger Website like a Newsportal results in 18 crash events
Can anybody help?
-
mib2berlin
@Revan
Hi, does Vivaldi sometimes freeze for a second?
Check if an extension cause this, you can edit your desktop shortcut with
--disable-extensionslike:
-
@mib2berlin
I already tried with complete fresh installation, vanilla config with no extensions installed
-
@Revan Do you have crashdumps from time of crash?
Check Vivaldi profile folder.
https://help.vivaldi.com/article/reporting-crashes-on-windows/
-
@DoctorG
The folder of the current (new) profile is empty but the old profile folder has many crashdumps. The most recent is from 08/26/24
...
Edit: There was another profile folder from today which i already deleted to my recycle bin.
There is a crashdump from today
-
@Revan said in Thousands of Crash Events in Eventlog:
There is a crashdump from today
And do you get a entry in Windows error event log at same time?
If yes, sent a report to Vivaldi bugtracker and attach crashdump as described in previous posted help page.
-
@DoctorG I sent a bug report
-
@Revan FYI: VB-109199 "Thousands of Crash Events in Eventlog"
Takes some time until a developer checks the crashdump. Be patient.
-
yngve Vivaldi Team
@Revan I don't think that dump is related to the events you are seeing. It is a duplicate of a particular issue we have been unable to figure out, because we have no idea what is causing it, and we have received no reproduction steps, but which I suspect is either an Out of Memory event or something triggered by an extension.
I don't know what those events are, short of a crashdump generated at the exact same time as the entry in the event log.
My main suspects are either a problem with the GPU process (it can exit and restart without affecting the displayed pages) (in which case graphics driver issues could be causing the issue), or an external application injecting itself into one of Vivaldi's processes and crashing that process (probably the GPU process, since anything else would cause a renderer crash aka dead bird, or crash the entire process).