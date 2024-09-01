Very frustratingly, the shortcut for this could now be either "O" or "M" depending on whether one or multiple tabs are selected. Worse still the "O" shortcut could also depending on circumstance trigger "Close Other" Tabs which is the last thing you want to do when spending the time to arrange multiple tabs at once.

Both "O" and "M" are inferior to the previous implementation that made "E" the defacto shortcut for the right click -> remove from tab stack option as this could be easily done with the left hand without moving from the home row.

Please give us a more ergonomic (and consistent) way to do this common operation.