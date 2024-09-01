quote:

These extensions may soon no longer be supported

Remove or replace them with similar extensions from the Chrome Web Store

Please - tell me you folks at Vivaldi aren't serious about this... I would like to continue using my go-to browser Vivaldi - so please let users make their own decisions on what they want to use (and accept whatever level of "perceived" risk there might be).

It's worth noting that I took the time to check out the first few on the list and was unable to find anything even close to adequate as a replacement (a number of the extensions listed below are absolutely indispensable and can't be duplicated). So this new development is extremely concerning as to the viability of Vivaldi.

AutoplayStopper - essential extension. Bulky close tabs - a must extension for all my 12 browsers including Vivaldi (once you've used it you'll agree). Cookie AutoDelete - very commonly used type of extension used by virtually all users in some form that I use for most if not all of my 12 browsers. Cookie Notice Blocker - so what could be wrong with this? Decentraleyes - been using this extension for decades in all browsers. Disconnect - one of the most well known of extensions used and been around forever. Hard Refresh - simple procedure, what could be wrong here? Open in new tab - very basic extension and function that is essential for all browsers. Stylus - absolutely indispensable - can't use any of my 12 browsers w/out this extension, period. uBlock Origin - very fundamental extension that is likely the very most popular extension (add blocker and security provider etc etc etc) that has been a "favorite" of most users for decades.

Fact of the matter is, none of my 11 other browsers are doing this at all (i.e. have no problems with any of these, in many cases commonly used, extensions) - so I sure hope you Vivaldi folks don't go off the deep-end and destroy a good thing.

Please - don't ruin an excellent browser - users can decide for themselves as opposed to dictating opinion as to what might be perceived as potentially risky. I've been using legacy extensions in some cases for decades that have at times raised concerns for some over the years but in my case used by me with many various browsers without absolutely any issues of any kind.

Food for thought:

Keep in mind, it is always commendable to have the capacity to ultimately recognize in time when a mistaken path has been started and thus avoid irreparable damage by reversing direction before it's too late. (logic would suggest if perceived issues referenced here are none existent with virtually all other browsers, then a different approach would presumably be something to seriously consider).