found this checking on my extension (see post)
quote:
These extensions may soon no longer be supported
Remove or replace them with similar extensions from the Chrome Web Store
Please - tell me you folks at Vivaldi aren't serious about this... I would like to continue using my go-to browser Vivaldi - so please let users make their own decisions on what they want to use (and accept whatever level of "perceived" risk there might be).
It's worth noting that I took the time to check out the first few on the list and was unable to find anything even close to adequate as a replacement (a number of the extensions listed below are absolutely indispensable and can't be duplicated). So this new development is extremely concerning as to the viability of Vivaldi.
AutoplayStopper - essential extension.
Bulky close tabs - a must extension for all my 12 browsers including Vivaldi (once you've used it you'll agree).
Cookie AutoDelete - very commonly used type of extension used by virtually all users in some form that I use for most if not all of my 12 browsers.
Cookie Notice Blocker - so what could be wrong with this?
Decentraleyes - been using this extension for decades in all browsers.
Disconnect - one of the most well known of extensions used and been around forever.
Hard Refresh - simple procedure, what could be wrong here?
Open in new tab - very basic extension and function that is essential for all browsers.
Stylus - absolutely indispensable - can't use any of my 12 browsers w/out this extension, period.
uBlock Origin - very fundamental extension that is likely the very most popular extension (add blocker and security provider etc etc etc) that has been a "favorite" of most users for decades.
Fact of the matter is, none of my 11 other browsers are doing this at all (i.e. have no problems with any of these, in many cases commonly used, extensions) - so I sure hope you Vivaldi folks don't go off the deep-end and destroy a good thing.
Please - don't ruin an excellent browser - users can decide for themselves as opposed to dictating opinion as to what might be perceived as potentially risky. I've been using legacy extensions in some cases for decades that have at times raised concerns for some over the years but in my case used by me with many various browsers without absolutely any issues of any kind.
Food for thought:
Keep in mind, it is always commendable to have the capacity to ultimately recognize in time when a mistaken path has been started and thus avoid irreparable damage by reversing direction before it's too late. (logic would suggest if perceived issues referenced here are none existent with virtually all other browsers, then a different approach would presumably be something to seriously consider).
DoctorG Soprano Ambassador
Unfortunately Vivaldi has no influence on bad goal of Chromium devs to use Google Manifest v3.
Some extensions will stop working after July 2025.
⇒ https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/79579/manifest-v3-webrequest-and-ad-blockers/
⇒ https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/93057/how-will-vivaldi-deal-with-google-s-manifest-v3/
I'm not hearing about any this with any of my other "chromium" type browsers... (I'll take the time to confirm this when I have the time tomorrow)....
DoctorG Soprano Ambassador
@VivaLaUSA What is shown at Vivaldis Extension Manager (Ctrl+Shift+E)
There should be a warning, too.
@VivaLaUSA, it's because of the change from Mv2 to Mv3 made by Google, this will discontinue all extensions Mv2 from the Chrome Store until June 2025. Ther is no other tha to search for alternatives.
Cookie Advices are skipped by the Vivaldi Blocker too with Easylist Cookielist and I don't care about Cookies, which skip these advices passed 2-3 seconds. Open in a new tab also possible with middle click or from the context menu. Others can be emulated by the Privacy Tweaks extension.
You can also use an Userscript Manager instead of some extensions (eg.Tampermonkey or Violentmonkey) and scripts from OpenuserscriptJS or Greasyfork (In Vivaldi you can also install the scripts direct as extension, downloading them to a folder and drag these to the extension page switched in Developer mode to install. Don't delete the downloaded scripts. The drawback is that they are not updated automaticly in this way.
There are several threads about it
https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/93057/how-will-vivaldi-deal-with-google-s-manifest-v3?page=1
https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/79579/manifest-v3-webrequest-and-ad-blockers?page=1
I will say, if what you say is true (haven't had the time to read your links yet, it's late here 2:00AM) and this is impacting all "chromium" type browsers - then it's going to be a boon for other browser (i.e. all Firefox based browsers etc.). I'm thinking in terms of some very popular and long time established extensions (i.e. Ublock Origin, Decentraleyes, Stylus and Disconnet etc... simply because there so commonly used by so many...)
If Vivaldi looses Ublock Origin for example then my go-to browser likely switches to Floorp or back to Pale Moon or possibly Ghostery.... (fortunately there are still alternatives...)
And I would add, with that my preference to use my Vivaldi email would not longer be the case as my default as well... So sad if this is where it ends up...
@VivaLaUSA, yes, it's a mess, but I don't believe that Mozilla, also very depending on Google, will support forever Mv2. The influence of Google in the Webnormes a very huge.
luetage Supporters Soprano
@VivaLaUSA It’s not a Vivaldi warning, but a Chromium one. Vivaldi doesn’t run its own extensions page, it’s the one from Chromium. If you have another Chromium browser, which runs its own extensions page, but the browser itself uses webstore extensions, there’s a chance they disabled the warning. But I don’t know why they would do that.
Your assumptions (Vivaldi maliciously threatening to remove your extensions) are misguided, but do your testing and read up on mv3, then all should become apparent.
DoctorG Soprano Ambassador
@Catweazle said in found this checking on my extension (see post):
don't believe that Mozilla, also very depending on Google, will support forever Mv2
And i think, extension authors will like to create code for Mv2 and Mv3 for many, many years. I would not do this.
Most extension authors create extensions unpaid, in their spare time.
-
@DoctorG, I think the same. Mozilla will be support longer Mv2 as Vivaldi, but the question is if the devs of the extensions will also do it so, supporting 2 versions of their work.
@VivaLaUSA you can (and should) still use them as long as possible until chromium will be forcibly disable them, one day... but for #9 you can consider stylebot and for #10 adguard beta.
Some extension replacements will be probably appear in the next months,
some others will struggle or disappear (I especially fear for cookie/tracking addons),
some others will be probably converted in modifications, userscripts or boomarklets.
@luetage No mention of any of this with either the Brave or Epic browsers both of which exclusively use the Webstore for extensions.
-
@Hadden89 Thanks for the suggestions above.
So as I understand it - Manifest v2 is at some point going to be deprecated - and Google Chrome will (as Manifest v3 gets implemented) have Manifest v2 extensions removed from the Webstore as well as turned "off" in Google Chrome as functional extensions at some point (that is specific to only Google Chrome and independent of all other sovereign "Chromium" code based browsers such as Vivaldi, Brave, Epic etc etc.).
To be specific, Google can't reach-out (beyond their respective browser) and disable extensions of any kind other than in regards to their own proprietary browser hence, specific to "Chromium" based browsers, while Manifest v2 extensions will at some point no longer be available to users in the Webstore - the deprecated extensions will still exist in "Chromium" code based browsers in their deprecated form and as such remain intact and functional to the extent that's possible (that is remain present) relevant to all (non-Google) "Chromium" based browsers (independent of "Google Chrome").
With that in mind, I'm presuming there will be a point where all Chromium browsers (I.e. Google Chrome and/or other "Chromium based" browsers) may have their deprecated Manifest v2 extensions disabled as a result of the respective browsers public build release. And in the event what I'm surmising is correct, as long as that specific relevant public release is not downloaded and installed the Manifest v2 extensions cannot be messed with in anyway in regards to "Chromium code based browser" independent of the "Google Chrome browser" itself.
So assuming my analysis is correct - does anyone know (i.e. Vivaldi support) about what Vivaldi build released to the public will impact Manifest v2 extensions in way they will become disabled?
In the meantime, I've disabled (unchecked) "Automatically download and install updates" at this point in Vivaldi settings.
-
mib2berlin
@VivaLaUSA
Hi, this will happen in 2025, no reason to use a insecure browser until then.
I use uBlock Origin Lite Manifest V3 since a while, work fine to me.
I cant find the source anymore but I read the developer will not maintain the V2 extension further.
It will disappear from the Chrome Store anyway.
The goal of the Vivaldi developer is to improve the internal ad blocker so you don't need an extension anymore.
-
Streptococcus
@Catweazle
Violentmonkey is also on the "to be discontinued" list.
-
Streptococcus
@VivaLaUSA
Instead of AutoplayStopper, you could use Disable HTML5 Autoplay & Version 2024
1.1. I wonder if Privacy Badger would be an acceptable substitute for Disconnect?
-
@Streptococcus, yes, but there are alternatives, eg Tampermonkey which is already Mv3 and also some others.
-
Unfortunately some of the extensions I use do not have an alternative or any alternative is incredibly inferior and have been a key function for me.
-
barbudo2005
For Tab renamer use the script Title Manager, is far better than any extension:
https://greasyfork.org/es/scripts/194-title-manager
Look this post for details:
https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/87145/multi-line-tabs-names/14
-
@barbudo2005 I tried the userscript and it seems to only allow one tab name change per domain, but I also could not get it to change the tab name at all. Even if it did work properly it seems to not be as powerful as the extension I've been using. Thanks for the recommend though.