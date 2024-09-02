Will Vivaldi ever consider moving on from Chromium?
I am absolutely gobsmacked about how many weird problems I have that are all related to the Chromium stack that Vivaldi sits on top on.
DNS problems alone in Vivaldi have made me seriously considering moving back to Firefox after 20 years.
I use Linux and MacOS and the fact that Firefox keeps working while Chrome/Edge/Vivaldi barf all over themselves together anytime I make a major change to internal networking or a DNS change is just too much work.
Firefox just works with 99% of network changes. Vivaldi maybe 95%, but that 4% is becoming a dealbreaker when I have to spend 3-4 hours uninstalling and reinstalling it on 10+ devices.
I love your browser, just hate chromium.
mib2berlin
@rakista
Hi, this is not really a feature request but the request was discussed several times in the forum.
The result was always, it will never happen.
If you have network issues with Vivaldi open a tread about.
I don`t have any on Linux and Windows 11.
Cheers, mib
@rakista, I use Quad9DNS and DNScrypt, no issues.Changing the Vivaldi engine is impossible, it means for a small team years of developement from scratch, which will be the dead of Vivaldi.
@Catweazle Is Gecko so much different to Blink? I assume that many features of Vivaldi are specific to this browser itself and not to browsing engine...
@venc, yes Gecko is different from Blink, Gecko was independent developed by Mozilla and Blink is a improved fork from WebKit and WebKit was forked by Apple from KHTML made by KDE (Konqueror from KDE (Linux only) still use this engine). A lot of features from Vivaldi are depending from it's engine, so that it can't be switched as is, a lot o features are not possible or at least very difficult to implement in Gecko.
Most Browsers are using Blink, because it is nowadays the best engine.
