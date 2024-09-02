I am absolutely gobsmacked about how many weird problems I have that are all related to the Chromium stack that Vivaldi sits on top on.

DNS problems alone in Vivaldi have made me seriously considering moving back to Firefox after 20 years.

I use Linux and MacOS and the fact that Firefox keeps working while Chrome/Edge/Vivaldi barf all over themselves together anytime I make a major change to internal networking or a DNS change is just too much work.

Firefox just works with 99% of network changes. Vivaldi maybe 95%, but that 4% is becoming a dealbreaker when I have to spend 3-4 hours uninstalling and reinstalling it on 10+ devices.

I love your browser, just hate chromium.