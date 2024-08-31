Vivaldi Mobile 6.9 RC 1 – Vivaldi Android Browser snapshot 3450.3
mariap Vivaldi Team
Today’s snapshot is the first release candidate for Vivaldi Mobile 6.9 release on Android.
Click here to see the full blog post
HalleAndert
I cannot hide the Vivaldia game in the menu.
When I close tab, active tab becomes random one, instead of the most recently active (the one from which I jumped on the tab I have just closed)
I just seen some changes but I guess they are from some older versions.
Nice anyway
Thx
3451.11 still crashes on start up
@HalleAndert
Yeah, I can't hide it or show it. But if Vivaldia was hidden on previous versions and you updated, it will be hidden now.
Also auto-hide top/bottom panels don't work when scrolling a web page.
mathieulefrancois Soprano Patron Ambassador
I love the new settings menu but it's missing some translations in French
HalleAndert
@far4: That's pretty interesting. Thanks for testing it.
the "Exit by double tapping the back button" option still doesn't work.
Android 13; One UI Core 5.1
Just seen it was an older version
The weekend's has the Tab Switcher menu at the bottom and lost the V icon
That was nice
Finally Snapshop v6.9.3451.11 (Official Build) (64-bit) WORKING !!!
I was debug Snapshop whole day Vivaldi not cool...
u put rlease on g.store but snapshop after update wasnt be able to run...
Akbalder Ambassador
Now that the "tabs", "privates", "sync", "bin" buttons are at the bottom, it's not possible to use them just after having closed a tab: The tab closed text with the "cancel" button is displayed over them.
mib2berlin
@Akbalder
HI, if you meant Undo in the tab viewer I can confirm.
Please report it to the bug tracker, I can confirm internally.
For information on how to report a bug, see this URL: https://vvld.in/how-to-report-bugs
Once that is done, please share the bug number (beginning with VB-).
Add your vivaldi.net username, please.
On the form, you can add your email address. Once submitted, you'll get a confirmation. You can reply to this with any logs or further info.
Cheers, mib
ingolftopf Ambassador Translator
Thank you for the new update.
Akbalder Ambassador
@mib2berlin I submited the bug VAB-9872
mib2berlin
@Akbalder
Hi, it was already confirmed by a Vivaldi team member, assigned to a developer now.
Thank you for the report, mib
@operic I have the same Problem with the released 6.9.3451.43
I would like to have a configuration option like in the desktop version to configure this behavior:-)
