@tool50

Hi, please only English in the international forum sections.

Good morning, I am making this publication because I created my Vivaldi account to use the e-mail service and well, I read that to access it I must accumulate points by participating in forum discussions, interact on Vivaldi Social, share topics, publish on the blog, synchronize browser data, my question is how many points will I be able to access Vivaldi's webmail? another question is where can I see the points I have accumulated? and well, if you consider any other information related to the topic, thank you in advance for your answers.

No user knows exactly how the point system work.

Spammers could use this information to get mail access faster.

Some users report it need about 10-14 days to get access but it depends on your activity as you mentioned.

Cheers, mib