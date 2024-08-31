@tool50 This is a international forum.

Good morning, this publication is the first one I have made and well, my question is about installing the Vivaldi browser on Linux Mint since my main concern is privacy and data collection, it bothers me that apps like Google and Facebook/meta collect almost everything I do and I wouldn't want Vivaldi Browser to do the same, would Ihow is the browser in that regard?

Use Vivaldi Blocker

Open Settings → Privacy

Activate Vivaldi Blocker

Set Settings → Privacy → Block Trackers and Ads

Click Manage Sources and enable block lists

Tracker Blocking Sources - enable all

Ad Blocking Sources - enable the ones for you language/country Disable Third-Party-Cookies

Settings → Privacy → Cookies → Third-Party-Cookies → Block All Close settings

Some block list against tracking/ads can too be restrictive.

In case of some web pages not working right after such settings, ask here in forum.