Tengo dudas sobre la privacidad y seguridad de instalar el navegador de Vivaldi en Linux Mint.
Buen día, esta publicación es la primera que hago y bueno pues mi duda es acerca de instalar el navegador de Vivaldi en Linux Mint ya que mi principal preocupación es la privacidad y recolección de datos, me molesta que apps como las de google y las de facebook/meta recopilen casi todo lo que hago y no me gustaría que Vivaldi Browser hiciera lo mismo, ¿qué tal es el navegador en cuánto a ese aspecto?
@tool50 This is a international forum.
Please use English, such makes easier to help.
If you do not want to post in English, visit sub-forum of your language.
Good morning, this publication is the first one I have made and well, my question is about installing the Vivaldi browser on Linux Mint since my main concern is privacy and data collection, it bothers me that apps like Google and Facebook/meta collect almost everything I do and I wouldn't want Vivaldi Browser to do the same, would Ihow is the browser in that regard?
- Use Vivaldi Blocker
Open Settings → Privacy
Activate Vivaldi Blocker
Set Settings → Privacy → Block Trackers and Ads
Click Manage Sources and enable block lists
Tracker Blocking Sources - enable all
Ad Blocking Sources - enable the ones for you language/country
- Disable Third-Party-Cookies
Settings → Privacy → Cookies → Third-Party-Cookies → Block All
- Close settings
Some block list against tracking/ads can too be restrictive.
In case of some web pages not working right after such settings, ask here in forum.
