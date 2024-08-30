CMD+W sporadically closes multiple tabs
-
therealahall
Currently running MacOS 15 Beta 7 so I understand that this may be a "not our problem" kind of problem.
Running Vivaldi 6.9.3447.37 with a pretty non-descript setup, minimal extensions, no themes, no custom CSS, using vertical tab stacks.
If I click the x in the tab, things close as expected. However, if I use the keyboard shortcut, sometimes it will close one, two, or three tabs. I cannot consistently get it to occur when trying to further narrow it down. This was not occurring previous to this update.
Steps already tried:
- Restarting Vivaldi
- Disconnecting and reconnecting bluetooth keyboard
- Using laptop keyboard to eliminate communication errors
- Confirmed not present in another browser
- Disabled extensions and restarted Vivaldi
-
Exactly the same experience here, running macOS 14.6.1. It seems to be sporadic, and I havent seen it happen on a second laptop running the same OS.
Submitted bug report VB-109041.
-
WhiteNoize
Same here, since the update to v6.9.3447.37. It occurs on both my iMac 2019 (Intel i9) on MacOS Monterey 12.4.7, and my Macbook Pro 2019, (intel i7) on MacOS Sonoma 14.5.
︎ It is so annoying that I have to switch to another browser while hoping for a fix very soon! ︎
-
6.9.3447.37 macOS 14.6.1 (23G93) same problem
-
CccJWdsSSs Supporters
Exactly the same problem here with macOS 14.6.1 and Vivaldi 6.9.3447.37.
-
also having issue... is there an open ticket?
-
Fie Supporters
same here since the latest 6.9.3447.37 big update.
Cannot trust this hotkey anymore...
Which made things worse is data not compatible since the upgrade so cannot downgrade to the previous 6.8.3381.53 version.
-
currently experiencing this as well. I've also experienced CMD + V with this behavior. maybe it's not just limited to CMD + W but it also affects the other shortcuts?
-
kyu3a Ambassador
I think this problem happen on my Mac. Because for a few weeks ago, I sometimes feel that tabs are closed that I did not close. The difficulty with this problem is that it doesn't happen every time. So I didn't recognize this problem as a glitch until today.
macOS sonoma 14.6.1
Vivaldi Snapshot 6.9.3447.34（arm64）
-
nibushibu Soprano Patron Ambassador
In my case, this only seems to happen with keyboard shortcuts involving the Command key.
If I set up and run the shortcut with the Command key replaced by the Control key, the symptom seems to be avoided.
Postscript:.
The problem also occurred with keyboard shortcuts that do not involve the ⌘ key.
Unfortunately, I was mistaken in thinking that the problem was reproduced only with the ⌘ key.
-
Happening for me as well, since 6.9.3447.37 on MacOS Sonoma 14.6.1 (23G93).
Note that it seems to apply to other keyboard shortcuts as well - I'll occasionally see CMD+T open two tabs instead of one - this happens even when the internal page has focus, so I don't believe this is related to any extensions.
-
- 1 for the same problem!
-
nibushibu Soprano Patron Ambassador
If you cannot overlook the problem of multiple tabs being closed at once by a shortcut, this setting may be useful as a temporary measure until it is fixed.
-
Another alternative way to close tab -- mouse gestures
-
Same here, macOS 14.6.1 using
6.9.3447.37 (Stable channel) (arm64)
It's totally random.
I have tried to
- replace my mouse and keyboard
- disable all extensions
- clear the cache and cookies
- remove it and re-install
But none of these above worked.
The only thing worked is that I downgraded it to
6.8.3381.57.
It's a very annoying bug so I hope this can be fixed ASAP.
-
Made an account for this issue.
Edit: On latest stable version of mac + vivaldi.
Problem extends beyond (cmd + w) closing tabs to at least (cmd + t) adding tabs. I've not noticed issues with copy and pasting, but I think those might be governed by global shortcuts or an extension rather than vivaldi.
I also have a possibly related issue where the settings screen of vivaldi will no longer close with the close tab shortkey. Instead, it seems to be treated as a window (this is unfavorable behavior from my pov, although it is possible it is intended).
This problem adds constant interruptions to my work, making it hard to keep focused and enter a state of flow. I don't think I can accept such interruptions in my main working browser.
-
Hi,
IDK whether this would apply here.
Check the shortcuts or add them for Vivaldi
https://apple.stackexchange.com/questions/342642/cannot-copy-and-paste-in-chrome-with-macos-mojave#342648
-
DroppiWork
This post is deleted!
-
Fie Supporters
For everyone who are still suffering from this issue, just roll back to 6.8.3381.48 from https://vivaldi.com/download/archive/?platform=mac , disable auto update, and wait for one month or two for them to repair those bugs.
The recent updates bring so many bugs.
-
This is also happening for me. It seems to have started since the latest browser update (6.9.3447.37) on macOS 14.6.1