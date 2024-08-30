I just recently reset my Android Phone (Pixel 6) and reinstalled Vivaldi. Now, for some reason, the Start Page Icon is no longer in the address bar (I'm getting the panels button instead).

I know in the settings there is an option to "Show Start Page Icon in Address Bar", along with the description/caveat that it applies only when the address bar is at the bottom. Well, I've got my address bar at the bottom, and this option is completely grayed out where I can't select it (though it appears to be set to on).

I know there was a bit of back and forth a few months ago where they removed the Start Page Icon from the address bar, and then brought it back (via an option). So I had some setting correct with the phone prior to the reset, but now I can't figure out how to get it back.

Any ideas?

Android 14, Pixel 6 Build/AP2A.240805.005.F1

Vivaldi 6.8.3388.230

