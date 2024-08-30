found 2 bugs:

Resetting to default crashes Vivaldi

At the bottom of Settings/Privacy and Security, pressing the button "Reset Privacy and Security Settings to Default" crashes Vivaldi.

I can reproduce it.

Trackers or Ads are still being blocked even though content blocker is set to "No blocking"

After the 6.9 update, I added a few Tracker Blocking sources and a few Ad Blocking sources.

They completely borked Youtube. So I turn the Content Blocker to "No Blocking" but it still borked Youtube. By borked, I mean it was unusable.

So I manually unselected every source, and now it works.

Which means that it is still blocking stuff even though the setting is "No Blocking"

I can also reproduce this.

Thank you.