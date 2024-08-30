found 2 bugs: Reset Privacy crashes [VB-109063]+ "No blocking" is still blocking [VB-109072]
found 2 bugs:
- Resetting to default crashes Vivaldi
At the bottom of Settings/Privacy and Security, pressing the button "Reset Privacy and Security Settings to Default" crashes Vivaldi.
I can reproduce it.
- Trackers or Ads are still being blocked even though content blocker is set to "No blocking"
After the 6.9 update, I added a few Tracker Blocking sources and a few Ad Blocking sources.
They completely borked Youtube. So I turn the Content Blocker to "No Blocking" but it still borked Youtube. By borked, I mean it was unusable.
So I manually unselected every source, and now it works.
Which means that it is still blocking stuff even though the setting is "No Blocking"
I can also reproduce this.
Thank you.
@tegehel said in found 2 bugs: Reset Privacy crashes + "No blocking" is still blocking:
Resetting to default crashes Vivaldi
At the bottom of Settings/Privacy and Security, pressing the button "Reset Privacy and Security Settings to Default" crashes Vivaldi.
Can reproduce.
Please report issue to Vivaldi bug tracker. Once that is done, share the bug number (beginning with VB-) you got by bug report mail.
Thanks for helping us making Vivaldi better.
@tegehel said in found 2 bugs: Reset Privacy crashes + "No blocking" is still blocking:
So I turn the Content Blocker to "No Blocking" but it still borked Youtube.
Turn off for the Website only (shield in address field) or global in Settings → Privacy → Blocking Level → No Blocking?
Youtube works for me.
Reported, The Settings crash is now VB-109063
Try this
- Go to YouTube (YT), make sure it works
- (optional) delete your YT cookies
- Add this URL to the Ad Blocking Sources:
https://github.com/uBlockOrigin/uAssets/blob/master/filters/badlists.txt
- Make sure to enable this list, and that it fetches its content
- (optional) Turn On the Block Trackers and Ads and refresh YT
- Turn Off the Block Trackers and Ads (globally and/or address field, it doesn't matter)
- Refresh YT
YouTube should be borked. It means that Vivaldi is still reading this list and is still blocking sites even though the Shield are off.
PS: It's not an extension problem and yes, the list is clearly breaking the site, but the issue isn't that, it's that Vivaldi still processes list even when told not to.
Unselect/disable the list, and refresh and YT is back to normal, all that with Shield Off (No Blocking).
Can you reproduce that? I can.
@tegehel 6.9.3447.37 Win 11
I can not reproduce the issue with the steps, all ok.
-
@DoctorG Well, since I can reproduce it, I'll report it anyway, just in case, and maybe someone at Vivaldi can figure it out. Could also be something in the settings that we have different you and me, that creates this issue for me and not for you.
@tegehel @DoctorG
I can reproduce it in my internal 6.9 build but not in stable and snapshot, all ad blocking disabled.
I don`t use this list.
@tegehel
Crtl+F5 reload the page and then it work.
Deleting cache, cookies and whatnot doesn't help
I don't report it because I cant reproduce it in a clean profile, so it is not a Vivaldi bug.
Check this in a Guest Profile
@mib2berlin said in found 2 bugs: Reset Privacy crashes [VB-109063]+ "No blocking" is still blocking:
@tegehel @DoctorG
I can reproduce it in my internal 6.9 build but not in stable and snapshot, all ad blocking disabled.
I don`t use this list.
@tegehel
Crtl+F5 reload the page and then it work.
Deleting cache, cookies and whatnot doesn't help
I don't report it because I cant reproduce it in a clean profile, so it is not a Vivaldi bug.
Check this in a Guest Profile
I only have the stable build and i can reproduce it. The fact that you can, even in an internal build, means that something is wrong somewhere.
Here's my info:
6.9.3447.37 (Stable channel) (64-bit)
Revision 6923341966265dac6a8ac55dfa1cd67cbff52be8
OS Windows 10 Version 22H2 (Build 19045.4780)
JavaScript V8 12.8.374.24
User Agent Mozilla/5.0 (Windows NT 10.0; Win64; x64) AppleWebKit/537.36 (KHTML, like Gecko) Chrome/128.0.0.0 Safari/537.36
Command Line "C:\Users\x\AppData\Local\Vivaldi\Application\vivaldi.exe" --flag-switches-begin --flag-switches-end --save-page-as-mhtml
Executable Path C:\Users\x\AppData\Local\Vivaldi\Application\vivaldi.exe
Profile Path C:\Users\x\AppData\Local\Vivaldi\User Data\Default
Variations Seed Type Null
Active Variations 5e3a236d-4113a79e
Blocking issue reported as VB-109072
@tegehel This? Are you sure? That is the github file listing page.
https://github.com/uBlockOrigin/uAssets/blob/master/filters/badlists.txt
The filter list is at
https://raw.githubusercontent.com/uBlockOrigin/uAssets/master/filters/badlists.txt
-
@tegehel
Did you check F5 and guest profile?
@DoctorG That's what I have pasted in my list. I dont know how Vivaldi deals with that, but it says it fetched the content.
-
@tegehel If you will get something from Github, you need to use the Raw button in Github page to get the real code.
Your list address is nicht correct.
mib2berlin
@tegehel
Ah, I can reproduce it now with:
https://github.com/uBlockOrigin/uAssets/blob/master/filters/filters-2024.txt
ad blocking disabled.
If I disable the list all if fine.
https://raw.githubusercontent.com/uBlockOrigin/uAssets/master/filters/badlists.txtis working.
Anyway, if I disable the ad blocker it should do nothing.
@mib2berlin But the URL gives a HTML page, not a blocklist text content.
F5 doesn't change anything.
Ctrl+F5 doesnt change anything either.
Guest seems to work.
I noticed that you need to have the list ENABLED (and shield off/No Blocking) and then if you delete your cookies, it will break.
If your cookies are on when it worked, then it looks like it doesn't have any effects? but once you delete your cookies, it breaks. So maybe the "delete cookies" is not optional after all.
That one's hard to figure out.
@DoctorG
Yes, your second link work but I don't have the blocker enabled.
@mib2berlin said in found 2 bugs: Reset Privacy crashes [VB-109063]+ "No blocking" is still blocking [VB-109072]:
https://raw.githubusercontent.com/uBlockOrigin/uAssets/master/filters/badlists.txt
Does with this list is shown a broken YT webpage?
-
@DoctorG
No.