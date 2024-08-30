Mail error since v6.9: Filter not found...
Is there a cure for below error message?
[imap, accountname]Filter not found for accountname Archives.2021
yojimbo274064400
I suspect the folder 2021 no longer exists despite what Vivaldi is showing. If possible confirm this is the case via the account's webmail client or another email client. Should this be the confirmed then:
- in webmail client or another email client, create the 2021 folder as a sub-folder of Archives folder, i.e. Archives/2021
- in Vivaldi, confirm this resolve the Filter not found issue
BTW do you recall having created a Filter for the Archive/2021 folder and, if so, deleting the 2021 folder later?
paaljoachim
It looks like I have a similar issue to this issue started by S_Paternotte
I was now finally able to create a new folder through Vivaldi mail after the recent bigger update of Vivaldi and did not need to go to the web host Round Cube to do so.
I did though create a folder I called test. Which is a folder I have tried to add before without success.
This time I was able to create it but I am not able to delete it.
I see this error message:
[imap, email, INBOX.test, delete mailbox]Not connected - Attempting to connect email
06:24:18.312
[imap, email]Filter not found for email INBOX.test
When I try to delete the test folder the same error message is seen again. I also looked if I could rename the folder but that I am not able to do.
paaljoachim
Hmm it looks like my email account is not working because of the error I posted.
This is not good - as I regularly use this email account and need it to work.
[imap, email account]Not connected - Attempting to connect email account
07:38:14.328
[imap, email account]Filter not found for email account INBOX.test
I looked into the web host and email account and went to Round Cube to see if there was anything I could do there. The test folder is not there only on vivaldi mail.
I need some ideas on how to be able to reconnect the email account. Thank you.
yojimbo274064400
@paaljoachim, recreate the Test folder in Round Cube and then return to Vivaldi to confirm issue there is resolved.
paaljoachim
Thank you!
- A breath of relief -
Through Round Cube I made the folder "test" and now the email account through Vivaldi Mail fetched the newest emails with no problems. The folder "test" now exists in Round Cube and Vivaldi. It seems the issue was that creating a folder in Vivaldi but the folder was not added to Round Cube created a problem in fetching the emails.
How do I delete the test folder? As I am very careful how I move forward with deleting the folder.
- A breath of relief -
yojimbo274064400
@paaljoachim, Do not deleted the folder until Vivaldi resolve the bug that is causing this issue.
Raised as bug VB-109101
the issue i described occurs on 1 of my two vivaldi installations. tomorrow i will try the following: remove mail account and add it back again.
Because one PC with Vivaldi Mail was alright and the other had this weird error, I decided to wipe my email account from the second PC and re-install it again.
And this worked!
- Remove email account
- Restart Vivaldi
- re-install email account
All clean.
(I'm really not interested what went wrong with the Vivaldi upgrade on that PC )