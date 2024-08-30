It looks like I have a similar issue to this issue started by S_Paternotte

I was now finally able to create a new folder through Vivaldi mail after the recent bigger update of Vivaldi and did not need to go to the web host Round Cube to do so.

I did though create a folder I called test. Which is a folder I have tried to add before without success.

This time I was able to create it but I am not able to delete it.

I see this error message:

[imap, email, INBOX.test, delete mailbox]Not connected - Attempting to connect email

06:24:18.312

[imap, email]Filter not found for email INBOX.test

When I try to delete the test folder the same error message is seen again. I also looked if I could rename the folder but that I am not able to do.