Choose the aspects to synchronize with vivaldi browser for desktop
Hello Vivaldi community.
I am fascinated with this great web browser.
I am using it on Asus laptop with Linux antiX operating system and on android smartphone.
I have some bookmarks organized specifically in folders on speedial page with web browser for PC, but with another order on speedial page with web browser for mobile device.
When they are synchronised, this order on the smartphone is lost.
Please, I would like to know how to keep the different orderings of these folders between the web browser versions together during synchronisation.
And if it doesn't exist, if you could implement the option for the user to choose which aspects should be synchronised.
Thanks to all the team that develops, maintains and improves this powerful, versatile and adaptable web browser.
Translated with DeepL.com (free version)
Hello community. After having the time to carefully review all the options in the web browser settings I was able to find which items to select, in the sync tab.
I apologise for asking the above question without first checking the settings.
So I consider this post as solved.
mib2berlin
@fdm
Hi, nice you find a solution, can you tell us what you do to get the result you want?
This will help other users with the same problem.
Cheers, mib
Hi!
Of course. To achieve this, the following steps must be taken:
- Go to the Settings window.
- Click on the 'Sync' tab.
- In the dialogue box that appears, click the 'Sync selected data' button.
- In the list that appears, deselect the items that you do not want to synchronise.
- Finally, click the 'Apply changes' button at the bottom of the list.
The next time you log in to your Vivaldi account on your smartphone and on your computer/tablet, the selected data will be automatically synchronised.
I hope these instructions will be helpful.