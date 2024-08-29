Hello Vivaldi community.

I am fascinated with this great web browser.

I am using it on Asus laptop with Linux antiX operating system and on android smartphone.

I have some bookmarks organized specifically in folders on speedial page with web browser for PC, but with another order on speedial page with web browser for mobile device.

When they are synchronised, this order on the smartphone is lost.

Please, I would like to know how to keep the different orderings of these folders between the web browser versions together during synchronisation.

And if it doesn't exist, if you could implement the option for the user to choose which aspects should be synchronised.

Thanks to all the team that develops, maintains and improves this powerful, versatile and adaptable web browser.

