After some time I‘ve returned to Vivaldi. But I‘m a bit confused about donations for Vivaldi getting so much attention now.

When I updated to 6.9 I saw the request to donate just at the top of the „What‘s new“ page.

As far as I remember, donations to Vivaldi haven‘t had so much prominente in the past. With community members and even employees having badges for their support.

This makes me think and even worry about Vivaldi‘s finances. If Vivaldi were open source and a charity, I wouldn‘t bother.

Why do they take pride in not having Investors but take money from donors that don‘t have any say what their investment would be used for? Why not better offering a paid alternative? I‘d think, that would be more honest.

On the other hand, these requests let me doubt about how healthy Vivaldi‘s finances are, if they are in a need for begging users.

I would really be curious to know how much your estimated 3 Mio users would have to pay to keep your lights on.

I don’t want to invest too much effort and time into a software that‘s on the edge of being shut.