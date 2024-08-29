Vivaldi and donations
After some time I‘ve returned to Vivaldi. But I‘m a bit confused about donations for Vivaldi getting so much attention now.
When I updated to 6.9 I saw the request to donate just at the top of the „What‘s new“ page.
As far as I remember, donations to Vivaldi haven‘t had so much prominente in the past. With community members and even employees having badges for their support.
This makes me think and even worry about Vivaldi‘s finances. If Vivaldi were open source and a charity, I wouldn‘t bother.
Why do they take pride in not having Investors but take money from donors that don‘t have any say what their investment would be used for? Why not better offering a paid alternative? I‘d think, that would be more honest.
On the other hand, these requests let me doubt about how healthy Vivaldi‘s finances are, if they are in a need for begging users.
I would really be curious to know how much your estimated 3 Mio users would have to pay to keep your lights on.
I don’t want to invest too much effort and time into a software that‘s on the edge of being shut.
@Leuchtturm812 actually some people asked before on ways to donate directly. And it seems quite clear the will be used for the vivaldi project itself otherwise would be a fraud. I don't think they really are in need of these but is an additional form of revenue and will help them with developing process and hiring more people so...
I don't see how a paid alternative will work well as most modern browsers are free (also Mozilla have subsidiaries that accept donations..different project same purpose)
@Hadden89 Well, I remember that people asked. And they allowed for donations finally.
But I'm wondering about the prominence that donations got.
Don't bother with German here, but that's a very prominent place to ask for donations, isn't it? When they were so reluctant in former times, this isn't hesitant any longer.
I also see that people having these badges in the forum, telling they're donators. It seems me the attitude must have changed and I simply wonder why.
To sum it up: I never saw any appeal to donate two years ago - why does it happen now, if they don't need them?
Folgore101 Translator
@Leuchtturm812 It's not a appeal to donate, it is a new possibility to satisfy users who have always requested it from the beginning.
If 1% of 3 Million users are happy spending $10 a year, just because they feel like clicking that link which they could just as well ignore, that's $300k additional revenue which pays bills to secure the product's future and allows developing more goodies.
It's a bit strange that one can't donate directly to Vivaldi, and instead Stripe or PayPal get at least 3% in fees.
I can understand this for the physical store, since it's easier for Vivaldi to outsource the card fraud risk et cetera, but for donations especially in the European Economic Area, I'd assume bank transfers or direct debit to be a cheaply solved problem.
marialeal Vivaldi Team
@Leuchtturm812 Thank you for voicing your concerns.
You do not have to fear for the viability of the project, we are in it for the long run. As you said, donations have been available for a while because community members asked us about it. But even after making it available, we were still often getting questions about how to support Vivaldi, which is why we made it a bit more visible.
The reason you saw the banner on the WNP now is because we have recently implemented a few changes we had been working on, like adding PayPal as a payment method (requested by users) and providing appreciation badges as a way to thank those who have committed to helping our project.
@marialeal Thank you for clarifying. I felt a bit concerned because of that. Good to know, you are alive and kicking.
@marialeal said in Vivaldi and donations:
adding PayPal as a payment method
Maybe https://vivaldi.com/privacy/community-privacy-policy/ needs updating, it's only mentioning the Stripe privacy policy and not the PayPal one.
jane.n Vivaldi Team
@Dantesoft
Payments via PayPal go through Stripe, which means that Stripe's Privacy Policy covers PayPal (and other payment methods) as well.