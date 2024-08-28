Hi, in our company, several of us have been using Vivaldi's integrated mail client for years, to receive and send our professional mails.

Strangely enough, since Monday we've been unable to send mails. And when I check the SMTP server login details in the settings, the verification fails ("Login for smtp.online.net failed").

However, our mail provider has confirmed that nothing has changed on their side.

So I did a test with Outlook: these same SMTP login details are accepted without any problem, and I can send mails just fine.

Any idea what the problem is? Because I'd be disgusted to have to switch permanently to Outlook. I love the user-friendliness of Vivaldi.