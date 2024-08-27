Browser crashes on startup
Hello,
Mobile Vivaldi crashes when I visit www.g4media.ro.
It doesn't happen on desktop or Chrome browser on mobile.
@vladrusu
Hi, not for me on:
Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite
MIUI 13
Android 12
Please, always add your Vivaldi, Android version and your device.
@mib2berlin I am using a Galaxy S23 Ultra, One UI 6.1, Android 14, up-to-date.
Not long ago, it was working corectly, It seems the crash has to do with a recent update (Vivaldi or phone-wise). I tried to clear the app cache, but to no avail. G4Media is the only site I see crashing.
@vladrusu
Hm, it is maybe only happen on Android 14 devices or a Samsung only bug, we really have some.
If another user can reproduce it you can report it to the bug tracker but it make no sense if nobody else can reproduce it.
Cheers, mib
@mib2berlin If it is a Samsung bug, it doesn't apply to tablets. Note that Vivaldi released an update today, he may want to check if that is available yet.
@sgunhouse I have the latest version. Strangely enough, I tested the website (g4media.ro) in Incognito mode, and in works!
But in normal mode, it crashes.... I tried clearing all the domain cookies from the Settings, but it makes no difference...
@vladrusu
Did you cleaning the cache in Vivaldi or in the Android setting?
This would wipe all data of Vivaldi and is more or less a clean install, you loose all your settings, bookmarks and so forth.
If you use sync and don't have hundreds of tabs open it's maybe the only way to get Vivaldi in clean state.
I use a feature called "Dual Apps" on my system, it create a clean clone of the installed Vivaldi, does Samsung have a similar feature?