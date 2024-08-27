I'm having the same issue. When I try to start Vivaldi a window popups up saying "Please wait for Vivaldi to close." and a button saying "Force startup". This message stays there for less than a second and disappears, and Vivaldi doesn't start. I click multiple times, and the same popup appears and disappears. I try to click the button but most of the times, I miss it because it goes away quickly. After trying 20-30 times, Vivaldi starts normally, sometimes with multiple windows, one having the correct session with all my existing tabs and the others empty.

Please do not suggest to do super basic stuff like try restarting windows or update Vivaldi... I restart windows and try. Vivaldi is at the latest version, 6.8.3381.57 . This started a few days ago, like ~24.08.2024 . I removed all extensions and didn't work. I'm on Windows 11 23H2 22631.4037.

Also please do not suggest that this means I should wait for Vivaldi to close... As it is not running, I haven't started it yet. Also, I check from the task manager and I don't see vivaldi process.