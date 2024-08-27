Cannot Fix Vivaldi: Please wait to close vivaldi popup.
Today out of sudden Vivaldi stopped starting it out. I tried to reinstall it with installer it didn't work. I then I uninstalled, reinstalled, uninstalled by revo then tried again and again. Result it same. I tried to check the folders at common location e.g programm files and appdata local. There isn't any folder of vivaldi but still after installing vivaldi it doesn't work. Please see what could be the reason.
@aneesamjad
@aneesamjad Try a Windows restart, perhaps some security program blocks or other zombie process is left running.
@DoctorG I did multiple time but still result is same.
Any response from mod or developer. The issue is persistent ans I just can't open Vivaldi at all.
@aneesamjad You shouldn't see the message in the title the first time after a reboot, so what happens then? (The "Please wait for Vivaldi to close" message means Vivaldi is running in the background already.)
I'm having the same issue. When I try to start Vivaldi a window popups up saying "Please wait for Vivaldi to close." and a button saying "Force startup". This message stays there for less than a second and disappears, and Vivaldi doesn't start. I click multiple times, and the same popup appears and disappears. I try to click the button but most of the times, I miss it because it goes away quickly. After trying 20-30 times, Vivaldi starts normally, sometimes with multiple windows, one having the correct session with all my existing tabs and the others empty.
Please do not suggest to do super basic stuff like try restarting windows or update Vivaldi... I restart windows and try. Vivaldi is at the latest version, 6.8.3381.57 . This started a few days ago, like ~24.08.2024 . I removed all extensions and didn't work. I'm on Windows 11 23H2 22631.4037.
Also please do not suggest that this means I should wait for Vivaldi to close... As it is not running, I haven't started it yet. Also, I check from the task manager and I don't see vivaldi process.
It feels like Vivaldi is recognizing another running process as Vivaldi process and waiting for it to stop, (or trying to stop it and cannot or) therefore cannot start.
@leventalpsal yes I also confirm this behaviour. It's same doesn't matter how many times reinstall or restart we do it doesn't work. As for the fact if I see in the task manager there are no Vivaldi process after PC restart.
@leventalpsal
@leventalpsal Try to switch nagging popup by internal setting to off.
Open in address field
chrome://settings/system
At "Continue running background apps when Vivaldi is closed" set switch at right to gray Off
Close settings page
Restart
@DoctorG Setting "Continue running background apps when Vivaldi is closed" to Off seems to fix the issue. Actually I've seen this suggestion before and applied. But I guess it wasn't saved or something (like an extension maybe) reenabled it.
I have "Continue running background apps when Vivaldi is closed" off but that's not a cure for the bug always.
Just try Menu/exit but press esc, at that point every attempt to save an image or any file will pop up that dialog. Pressing esc on it then the file gets saved. The only way to get rid of it is actually close vivaldi and restart,.
It's here since many snapshots, actually from the previous "stable" versions, and it's never being addressed and fixed.
@DoctorG I cannot turn it off this as vivaldi just refuse to open it. any other possible workaround?
@aneesamjad
Hi, I bet an extension does this, you just have to find out which one. It's exactly what the extension want, running in the background.
I have 6 Vivaldi installs on Windows 11 systems and none has this issue but I use only 2 extensions.
@mib2berlin that's could be the reason but as I said I have clean reinstall vivaldi but it still doesn't start not even once. The same "Please wait for Vivaldi to close" windows appears for few second then nothing happens.
mib2berlin
@aneesamjad
Hm, a clean reinstall meant deleted User Data?
How did you know the settings is reset if Vivaldi does not start?
@mib2berlin I uninstalled it with delete browsing data, made sure to delete any leftover files from appdata local roaming folders, cleaned regedit entries via revo uninstaller.
@mib2berlin
Vivaldi not starting happened to me yesterday. Restarting Windows 11 resolved it. But Vivaldi didn't start this morning (no popup box with a green bar) and a restarted made no difference. This happened just after I started the computer for the morning, so no backup processes running (I also checked the Task Manager). Is there a way for me to help figure out what is going on?
@bellist
Hi, I am sorry but I have no idea why it not start on your system.
Don't you get Vivaldi to start at all now?
If you get it to start save all open tabs as bookmarks, maybe something is broken in the Sessions folder.
Did you really copy files from a Vivaldi 5 version?
@mib2berlin
After a little episode where Windows didn't recognize one of my two monitors, now cleared up including with a reboot, Vivaldi started with an announcement that it had been updated. I'm using it now.
At times I wonder whether apps are or can be designed to leave a trail somewhere to say I got this far before halting. I've had this kind of problem with other apps.
@bellist
I don't have these issues since Vivaldi 1.0, I don't have an answer why this happen for some users, sorry.