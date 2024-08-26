Transfer to a new computer
I don't use sync. I didn't have it on the old computer (and want to get rid of the sync icon on the new computer). I am updating to a new computer. What is the recommended way to do that?
I store interesting things in tabs. So I saw saving a session as a possibility. But Vivaldi doesn't ask where the saved session file is. It only says I don't have one.
The old computer is still available but I'd have to do some reconnecting to use it.
So two questions: What's the recommended way (without sync)? How might I work with the situation I have now?
Pathduck Soprano Moderator Supporters
@bellist Hi, export your data from the old computer, import in the new one.
https://help.vivaldi.com/desktop/tools/import-and-export-browser-data/
The session files are stored in the folder
Sessions(kind of obvious...) in your browser user profile (usually
Default).
I wouldn't recommend copying them over, it's bound to go wrong.
Just start again.
@Pathduck
What does "just start over" mean in what I'm to do?
Pathduck Soprano Moderator Supporters
@bellist In relation to your open tabs.
Forget about those.
The rest of the data is the important data and that can be transferred by export and import.
@Pathduck
What is the "rest of the data"? I'm primarily interested in tabs, with some interest in the speed dial page. Tabs don't seem to be exported any other way than through the whole session. Or are they not exported at all?
Pathduck Soprano Moderator Supporters
@bellist The rest of the data is what the export/import article I linked specifies. Please read the article.
I explained where the session files are stored, feel feel to try copying them over, it's just not supported and no idea if it works.
@Pathduck
I did read the article. It does not specifically mention tabs.
barbudo2005
Said:
I'm primarily interested in tabs...
You should be interested in Bookmarks.
@barbudo2005
What I have coming over from my old computer is tabs. I need to pull in my tabs. Bookmarks may be nice but I don't have bookmarks.
barbudo2005
How many tabs do you have?
-
mib2berlin
@bellist
Hi, you can try to copy the folder Sessions from your old system over to the new but you have to delete the folder on the new system first.
If you simply copy the old folder over the new one it doesn't work.
So you loose existing tabs on the new system.
Then use your exported files and import it to the new.
-
@barbudo2005
More than 100 tabs.
@mib2berlin
Yes, I'm expecting to lose the tabs I've accumulated since I've been on the new computer. So I won't accumulate many.
Thanks for the suggestion. I'll try it tomorrow.
mib2berlin
@bellist
I forgot, if something went wrong you can still export open tabs as bookmarks on your old system.
Vivaldi save them in a separate folder in the bookmarks file.
You can open simply the whole folder to open all tabs, 100 is not much.
We have user with 4000 tabs here in the forum.
Cheers, mib
@mib2berlin
I found the session file on my old computer (Windows 7) easily. This new computer is Windows 11, which I don't know well. I haven't found where Vivaldi puts its files, including its session files that I'm supposed to replace.
In Windows 7 I found the c:\Users<id>\AppData folder and could work down from there. On this computer I don't see a comparable folder. Does Windows 11 hide such things? Where do I go to find it?
-
mib2berlin
@bellist
Yes, the folder App Data is hidden by default, you can unhide it in the Explorer.
I am on Linux at moment but I guess you can find something in the web how to do it on Windows 11.
-
Pathduck Soprano Moderator Supporters
@bellist AppData is hidden. But you don't need to "see it".
You can just open the browser, go to Help > About, find the Profile Path and copy+paste that into explorer.
Or just paste the following:
%localappdata%\Vivaldi
I recommend you keep AppData hidden as well, to avoid "accidents" with the Del key. It's hidden for a reason after all.
-
@mib2berlin
A progress report. While Vivaldi wasn't running I copied my backed up session file to the Vivaldi path\Session Storage. Restarted Vivaldi and tried Open Saved Session. It found no saved session.
I repeated that after moving the saved session file to \Session and then to the Vivaldi path folder. All three times Vivaldi found no saved session. I could try moving the file to other places if you can suggest another folder. If not, I'll look to a couple of the other ways I might resolve this.
-
mib2berlin
@bellist
Did you delete the existing Sessions folder before you copy?
You don't need to to copy the Session Storage folder, just delete both folders.
Vivaldi create a new Session Storage folder at next start.
Windows copy the content in an existing folder resulting in a mixed content of old and new files, this doesn't work.
-
@mib2berlin
Thanks for the suggestion. Alas, it didn't help.
Perhaps I need a bit of clarity or maybe more exact steps. You said to delete the Sessions folder. Also delete the Session Storage folder? Do I recreate either one? Where do I put my saved session file?