I don't use sync. I didn't have it on the old computer (and want to get rid of the sync icon on the new computer). I am updating to a new computer. What is the recommended way to do that?

I store interesting things in tabs. So I saw saving a session as a possibility. But Vivaldi doesn't ask where the saved session file is. It only says I don't have one.

The old computer is still available but I'd have to do some reconnecting to use it.

So two questions: What's the recommended way (without sync)? How might I work with the situation I have now?