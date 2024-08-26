@Ayespy

Thank you for your reply. If you could please clarify one thing for me.

"If you copy it to a safe location," are you referring to the .BAK file? So I can copy it to my documents for example and then leave the original .BAK in the User's Data/Default Folder. Is that correct? What do I do with that Bookmarks.BAK that I had moved after the issue is resolved??

"then move your Bookmarks file out of the User Data/Default folder, you can delete the .bak file extension and start the browser. Whatever is in the .bak file will now be your bookmark"

Move the Bookmarks file out of the user's Data/Default folder. Then I would have to cut it and paste it into my documents folder. That would leave the Bookmarks.BAK file in the folder which then I would have to DELETE .

But by doing so the .bak file as you said will have the most recent version of the bookmarks but it will not have any additions or deletions during the most recent session. But by doing so then wouldn't the .BAK file not include any bookmarks that were added or deleted during the session. I guess what I am trying to ask is that I wanted to make sure by doing so I am not losing any of my bookmarks that were added or deleted.

