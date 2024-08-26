Bookmarks Deleted
-
Can someone help me please? Somehow I deleted my bookmarks and I tried to look things up online with no avail. I went to my default profile and renamed the bookmarks.bak to Bookmarks and deleted the bookmarks file. I also had saved the bookmarks and the bookmarks.bak as HTML in order to import them which neither option worked. The strange thing is that I can see that Bookmarks shows 993 files but the individual folders that are listed in the bookmarks are empty! I would appreciate a working solution as the online search did not help me. I have Carbonite Back UP which I see that there is a Bookmarks and a Bookmarks.BAK files in there. Please advise me on what to do.
Thank you,
Basem Khawaja
-
Pathduck Soprano Moderator Supporters
@bkhawaja As we don't know what you did or how you ended up in this situation, just restore your backup.
-
DoctorG Soprano Ambassador
@bkhawaja Is this after you imported the HTML bookmark file, then your imported bookmarks are at bottom in a folder Imported.
-
This post is deleted!
-
Yes it is. I had imported both the Bookmarks file and the Bookmarks.bak file as well as .HTML and I did look in the Imported Folder and there was nothing there!!! see screen capture. I also wanted to let you know that I had downloaded an extension Ever Helper and then I had clicked on Merge the first circled option on the second capture. I am not quiet sure if that was the culprit or not. I am uninstalling it now. Also, if you take a look at the first screen captures in my original post you will see that the Bookmarks folder had ~1000 files listed and now I don't see it any more. Can you help me with this issue/
Thank you,
Basem Khawaja
-
"As we don't know what you did or how you ended up in this situation, just restore your backup"
How do I do that?? Are you referring to the Bookmarks.bak file. How about the Carbonite backup. Will I be able to use the backed up file from there. What is the difference between Bookmarks file and the Bookmarks.bak files.
Thank you,
Basem Khawaja
-
@bkhawaja Bookmarks.bak is the most recent version of the Bookmarks file, but with a .bak file extension on it, telling the browser not to modify it during a session. Bookmarks you added or deleted during your most recent session won't be reflected in that file. If you copy it to a safe location, then move your Bookmarks file out of the User Data/Default folder, you can delete the .bak file extension and start the browser. Whatever is in the .bak file will now be your bookmarks.
-
Thank you for your reply. If you could please clarify one thing for me.
"If you copy it to a safe location," are you referring to the .BAK file? So I can copy it to my documents for example and then leave the original .BAK in the User's Data/Default Folder. Is that correct? What do I do with that Bookmarks.BAK that I had moved after the issue is resolved??
"then move your Bookmarks file out of the User Data/Default folder, you can delete the .bak file extension and start the browser. Whatever is in the .bak file will now be your bookmark"
Move the Bookmarks file out of the user's Data/Default folder. Then I would have to cut it and paste it into my documents folder. That would leave the Bookmarks.BAK file in the folder which then I would have to DELETE .
But by doing so the .bak file as you said will have the most recent version of the bookmarks but it will not have any additions or deletions during the most recent session. But by doing so then wouldn't the .BAK file not include any bookmarks that were added or deleted during the session. I guess what I am trying to ask is that I wanted to make sure by doing so I am not losing any of my bookmarks that were added or deleted.
Thank you,
Basem Khawaja
-
I did everything you mentioned with no luck. I have many duplicates now of empty Bookmarks Folders with nothing inside them. How can I fix this now. Also, How do I delete the duplicate folders. If I am not mistaken I can see and recognize some of the Bookmarks that I had saved all along but they are once again not in the perspective Bookmarks Folder in which they belong. Help me please.
Thank you,
Basem Khawaja
-
Pathduck Soprano Moderator Supporters
@bkhawaja First of all, the files
Bookmarks
Bookmarks.bak
Are not HTML files - they cannot be used to import bookmarks. Bookmarks would need to be exported in HTML format first and you should learn to do this regularly as a backup measure.
If you have a backup Bookmarks HTML file you should be able to import that file.
Secondly, the
Bookmarks.bakis overwritten with the current bookmarks file on browser start. Which means it's useless as a backup if you've restarted the browser.
Again, I tell you to restore your backups you have in this "Carbonite" thing.
If you're willing to share your Bookmarks file and/or the backup I'm willing to have a look. Otherwise this is really up to you to solve (from backup), we can't know what you have done to get into this situation.
-
DoctorG Soprano Ambassador
@bkhawaja said in Bookmarks Deleted:
I have Carbonite Back UP which I see that there is a Bookmarks and a Bookmarks.BAK files in there. Please advise me on what to do.
Restore from your regular daily backups the file
Bookmarksinto the ...\User Data \Default\ of your profile.
@bkhawaja as @Pathduck said in Bookmarks Deleted:
If you have a backup Bookmarks HTML file you should be able to import that file.
You can check which folder/bookmark structure is in HTML file if you open it in browser by doube-click.
-
DoctorG Soprano Ambassador
@bkhawaja Eversync, can kill all bookmarks.
See posts
Max S…
23.08.2024
Been using this extension for several years. But today I lost all my bookmarks. App just decided to download 2021 bookmarks from server. AND THERE ISN'T ANY FRESH BACKUP. All backups from previous years.
Now I'm trying to restore all of my bookmarks.
– https://chromewebstore.google.com/detail/eversync-sync-bookmarks-b/iohcojnlgnfbmjfjfkbhahhmppcggdog/reviews
-
Hello first of all. I really don't appreciate the condescending manner in which you have replied to my post. You are telling me about something that I am already aware of and have done that previously with other browsers. I am referring to knowing the difference between .HTML file and the Bookmarks/Bookmarks.BAK. Though I was not too clear on what was the difference between Bookmarks and the Bookmarks.BAK files until DoctorG had explained that in his post.
"Again, I tell you to restore your backups you have in this "Carbonite" thing"
when you say that you assumed that I have Carbonite "thing" as you call it which is actually a Robust Back UP software that I have been using for a very long time and it helped me in other instances when I had to restore a file that was deleted. You were not too clear when you said restore the back up. I assumed and that's why I had asked you how do you that as I took it as you were referring in your reply to Bookmarks.BAK. Since I did not say anything about Carbonite in my initial post.
Secondly, No one made any suggestions on how to place the unsorted Bookmarks back into their perspective Bookmarks folders as they were before this problem happened.
Thirdly, "and you should learn to do this regularly as a backup measure"
I don't do that manually as I would have to do that on a daily basis since I add many bookmarks from day to day and I may not always remember to do that. Save the Bookmarks as. HTML file that is. That's why I rely on Carbonite.
Finally, "We can't know what you have done to get into this situation"
I had stated that it is more than likely the EverSync extension might have been the culprit as DoctorG had mentioned that in his post. BTW, I had read the reviews after the fact about the EverSync Extension.
Thank you,
Basem Khawaja