Unable to Log in to Calendar
For some reason I cannot log in to the calendar. It will not accept my log in details.
When I try to log on via the browser, there isn't even an option to change the password.
Obviously I can log on to other parts of the vivaldi.net
Can someone offer advice on how to fix this?
@mrkeef you might need to set an app specific password, see here (there is a section on that) https://help.vivaldi.com/services/account/two-factor-authentication/
@WildEnte Thanks for your suggestion.
I didn't get that far because it decided that I no longer have any calendars!
It did at least let me log in and create a new calendar.
the problem is sort of resolved.