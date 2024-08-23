AdBlock ON | Shows Ads
It isnt fixed yet. Im still able to see ads even though the ad and tracker blocking is on. im on the stable release v6.8.3388.222 for android.
@suryaprakash I empathise how frustrating it is when the built-in adblocker doesn't function properly.
I wonder if something has gone wrong within your app's installation? Try the following :
Logging out your Vivaldi account in the app
Clear the app's cache and data
Uninstall the app
Restart your device
Reinstall and sign into Vivaldi again
Hope this fixes it for you!
Please,
On each report add:
- Vivaldi Version: |
- Since when happens |
- OS / Version: |
- Device Model: |
The Topic where you posted was related to a Bug with the AdBlocker ON/OFF Status.
Your case seems related to out of date Lists.
Check them and try to add a couple to test.
Post affected sites too.
Sites tries to overcome the block lists constantly so it's a race between them.
Avoid Data loss
Follow the Backup | Reset links below
Vivaldi Backup | Reset + Extra Steps
@paragon Thanks for your reply. I have multiple devices and its behaving the same with all the devices I have. I did a fresh install and tried logging into my account still I can see ads in X and Instagram in spite of the ad blocker and Tracker on.
mib2berlin
@suryaprakash
Hi, the Vivaldi ad blocker doesn't block all ad's, it depends which blocking lists you have enabled and if you added own lists.
You can add lists on a desktop install and sync it with your mobiles.
I have added this list and cant see any ad's on X, for example.
https://github.com/StUser4pda/filtrite/releases/latest/download/bromite-4pda.txt
@suryaprakash
How many points will this quiz knock you out?
https://d3ward.github.io/toolz/adblock.html
Let's say I don't see any ads on my x-com.
Maybe you just need to get the lists right for the blocker?
mib2berlin
@far4
Hey, I get only 96% with this list.
But without it I get 90%, which is also not that bad.
@mib2berlin Hi. Thanks for you link. The problem is I do have added the .txt you had shared to the ad block list and others too on the android version but the adblocking does work sometime and not many a times. I would have to on and off adblocking every now and then for it work. Which isnt so with brave for android. This and excessive battery drain on android stops me from using vivaldi for android.
mib2berlin
@suryaprakash
Hm, then something is wrong, it doesn't catch all ad's but it should always work enabled.
Is there a hidden power saving setting in Brave?
I cant find one.
-
@mib2berlin Im not sure too. I havent added any extra adblocking source in brave but it by default is able to block ads in X and Instagram. There isnt any spl power saver settings in it either. The score from https://d3ward.github.io/toolz/adblock.html shows as 100% and still I can see ads in X.
@far4 the score reads 100% and in the next tab I have X open where I can see ads.
@suryaprakash
I hear you. But the point is that the result can't be 100% for objective reasons, Vivaldi at most can give 99%. Something is not working right in your case.