@yeswap Oh, I understand! You were talking about the option in Android, not sync with PC. Thank you. But if I do this, the bookmarked url will be automatically completed this time, is there any way you can tell me more?

With Allow search suggestions in address field turned off most of the time the suggestions, including bookmarks, will be below the address bar, not in it. They won't be used unless you tap one of them.

There does seem to be a bug where some bookmarks do get auto-completed into the address bar even with Allow search suggestions in address field turned off. I think the bug has been reported.