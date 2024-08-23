How do I turn off search autocomplete in Android Vivaldi?
For example, my search history has "vivaldi browser".
And if I enter "vivaldi", "vivaldi browser" is automatically completed.
I wanted to search "vivaldi", and I need to type backspace once for this search.
This is bothering me every time.
Anyone else going through this issue by any chance?
p.s Windows vivaldi has turned off autocomplete, and I've synced to all the settings, but I keep getting this issue.
@skysean97 Go to Settings > Search engine settings and turn off "Allow search suggestions in address field."
@yeswap
I've already turn it off. But autocomplete is still working..
Do you happen to know how to turn it off?
@skysean97 I don't think you can turn search suggestions off in Vivaldi Android. But turning off "Allow search suggestions in address field" keeps them out of the address field so you don't have to backspace to get rid of them when entering text.
Oh, I understand! You were talking about the option in Android, not sync with PC. Thank you. But if I do this, the bookmarked url will be automatically completed this time, is there any way you can tell me more?
Oh, I understand! You were talking about the option in Android, not sync with PC. Thank you. But if I do this, the bookmarked url will be automatically completed this time, is there any way you can tell me more?
With Allow search suggestions in address field turned off most of the time the suggestions, including bookmarks, will be below the address bar, not in it. They won't be used unless you tap one of them.
There does seem to be a bug where some bookmarks do get auto-completed into the address bar even with Allow search suggestions in address field turned off. I think the bug has been reported.
ok I understand, I'll have to wait and see, thank you so much for your help in checking the issue!