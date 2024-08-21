@ffuser1 said in Closing in – Vivaldi Browser snapshot 3446.4:

Maybe Vivaldi should have waited for a fix before releasing this build?

Actually, the problem got introduced on Monday when we updated Chromium to the most recent 128 patches, which should have been close to the 128 Final state.

At the time of including the most recent code on Tuesday (Which was at that moment what was expected to be 128 final; it wasn't, as the zero-day information arrived before I had time to update the main code), all available information from upstream was that the problem was fixed.

It turned out not just didn't that upstream patch fix the problem (as you have discovered), in the hours after our (late-evening, early upstream fetch to get the zero-day patch, which takes several hours), they not just reverted that patch, they reverted several more that had caused the problem in the first place, and the resulting patch was (at 0130 CET) the very last patch that went into 128 Final before Chrome was released.

We didn't become aware of those extra patches until after 128 Final was released last evening, at which time we did another update, which is in the snapshot pipeline.