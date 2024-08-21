Closing in – Vivaldi Browser snapshot 3446.4
Ruarí Vivaldi Team Patron
In today’s snapshot we get a step closer to the 6.9 final.
Click here to see the full blog post
jimmynewtron Patron
Aaron Translator
Second?
Thank you for the new build.
Regression where the browser defaults to the Bookmarks panel instead of remembering the panel that was selected when you close it is still present.
Thank you. @Ruarí !
Early Friday!
Pathduck Soprano Moderator Supporters
[Panels] “Windows” panel is still named “Window” (VB-95329)
This has been bothering me so much - finally it's semantically correct!
Icehawk_de
With this version I get very often crashed tabs.
Keyboard shortcuts for extensions are still not working after restarting Vivaldi.
They did work with Snapshot v3425.3.
@Icehawk_de That is known, confirmed and a Chromium core issue which needs to be fixed by Chromium Upstream. So stay tuned.
For me a load of Tab by Reload button in address bar works to get tab back.
Icehawk_de
@DoctorG said in Closing in – Vivaldi Browser snapshot 3446.4:
@Icehawk_de That is known, confirmed and a Chromium core issue which needs to be fixed by Chromium Upstream. So stay tuned.
For me a load of Tab by Reload button in address bar works to get tab back.
Thanks for the information.
@DoctorG said in Closing in – Vivaldi Browser snapshot 3446.4:
@Icehawk_de That is known, confirmed and a Chromium core issue which needs to be fixed by Chromium Upstream. So stay tuned.
Will there be another snapshot build when this happens? Websites fail so frequently that I may need to downgrade
Will there be another snapshot build when this happens?
Will there be another snapshot build when this happens?
Yes, the Vivaldi dev team will release a Snapshot after Chromium devs had fixed it.
DoctorG Soprano Ambassador
Websites fail so frequently that I may need to downgrade
Websites fail so frequently that I may need to downgrade
DO NOT.
That can break your browser profile! Will cause other unexpected unfixible issues.
//EDIT:
@ffuser1 Fiddling around with Snapshots (testing versions) and rebuild of a broken profile is nothing for unexperienced users.
If i test Snapshots i install sepwratedly on my Windows as Standalone install, and i use minimal profile data as exported bookmarks (HTML file), exported passwords (CSV), if there is a need.
Thanks for that info. Maybe Vivaldi should have waited for a fix before releasing this build? Or not included the chromium update if it's known to be buggy? It seems every massive tech firm has been releasing (sometimes catastrophic) bug-ridden updates recently...
DoctorG Soprano Ambassador
Maybe Vivaldi should have waited for a fix before releasing this build?
Maybe Vivaldi should have waited for a fix before releasing this build?
No, if you need a stable version, you should have installed 6.8 Stable.
A testing version (6.9 Snashot) can have bugs.
@ffuser1 said in Closing in – Vivaldi Browser snapshot 3446.4:
It seems every massive tech firm has been releasing (sometimes catastrophic) bug-ridden updates recently...
Boooh!!! Do not blame Vivaldi because you use a testing version.
You should have known that testing versions are not 100% rock-stable!
⇒ What is a Snapshot
You can install Vivaldi Snapshot (what is a Snapshot) as Standalone install version, that will not tangle your Vivaldi Stable Settings in case of issues in Snapshot.
yngve Vivaldi Team
Maybe Vivaldi should have waited for a fix before releasing this build?
Maybe Vivaldi should have waited for a fix before releasing this build?
Actually, the problem got introduced on Monday when we updated Chromium to the most recent 128 patches, which should have been close to the 128 Final state.
At the time of including the most recent code on Tuesday (Which was at that moment what was expected to be 128 final; it wasn't, as the zero-day information arrived before I had time to update the main code), all available information from upstream was that the problem was fixed.
It turned out not just didn't that upstream patch fix the problem (as you have discovered), in the hours after our (late-evening, early upstream fetch to get the zero-day patch, which takes several hours), they not just reverted that patch, they reverted several more that had caused the problem in the first place, and the resulting patch was (at 0130 CET) the very last patch that went into 128 Final before Chrome was released.
We didn't become aware of those extra patches until after 128 Final was released last evening, at which time we did another update, which is in the snapshot pipeline.
walterlantzx
@icehawk_de: yes! it's happening here too.
🪲️Dead Bird pages
related to this bug: VB-108761 "Random Crashes While Browsing" - Confirmed, to be fixed by Chromium core team.
-
@doctorg: Might be related to crashes when trying to fill a page form (and not only user/pass ones)?