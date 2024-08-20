I'm hoping someone here can give me a clue as to what might be goin on.

I've been using Vivaldi for years, along with DuckDuckGo as my default search engine. Just in the last few months, I've noticed a significant change. I haven't made adjustments to any settings, and my search to find the cause has been in vain.

On many of the web sites I sometimes visit, the entire content of the "Comments" section is now greyed out. At some of them, I'm even signed in as a member. Here's a list from today:

RealClearPolitics

RealClearDefense

New York Post

Newsweek

Wall Street Journal

Fox News

Comments 01.jpg !