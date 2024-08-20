Issue With Web Site Comments
I'm hoping someone here can give me a clue as to what might be goin on.
I've been using Vivaldi for years, along with DuckDuckGo as my default search engine. Just in the last few months, I've noticed a significant change. I haven't made adjustments to any settings, and my search to find the cause has been in vain.
On many of the web sites I sometimes visit, the entire content of the "Comments" section is now greyed out. At some of them, I'm even signed in as a member. Here's a list from today:
RealClearPolitics
RealClearDefense
New York Post
Newsweek
Wall Street Journal
Fox News
@LamontCranston Try disabling the content blocker. Sometimes the block lists get updated which can break sites.
Click the ️ icon in the address bar > Set to No blocking
Thank you for your response.
I don't see the shield icon at all, but I do have "No Blocking" selected in the Vivaldi settings.
I should also mention that using Google Chrome and Firefox to access the sites produces the same result: no comments visible, even when there's a counter showing how many exist. The New York Post site also repeatedly nags me to disable my ad blocker, and I'm not blocking ads.
I've been online for three decades, and I've never encountered this problem before.
@LamontCranston Maybe cookie settings? Some of these comment sections use third-party cookies.
I checked that as well. Vivaldi is set to "Allow All Cookies". I also disabled the ones that were saved.
I reset all "Search" settings in Vivaldi to default. I switched from DuckDuckGo to Google to access the sites. Nothing makes a difference.
Perhaps knowing the version of Vivaldi I'm using will provide a clue:
Vivaldi 6.8.3381.53 (Stable channel) (64-bit)
Revision c703aba8689f98dfc36a017440f3a6765f5e6141
OS Windows 10 Version 22H2 (Build 19045.4780)
@LamontCranston
Hi, do you mean this comments, New York Post?
This is with uBlock Origin Lite.
I never was on this page, can you try to reload with Ctrl+F5 ?
I doesn't use the cache but reload from scratch.
Thanks. I just tried Ctrl+F5 and got the same result.
Is uBlock Origin Lite something that might address the problem?
@LamontCranston
No, I don't think so, was just for information.
Do it work in a private window or the Guest Profile ?
We're just guessing.
Switching to Guest Profile doesn't make a difference.
@LamontCranston
Hm, I am out of ideas, sorry.
@mib2berlin Thank you very much for trying.