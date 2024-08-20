@Tn5er

Hi and no, the Chromium developer removed this code and the Vivaldi team want/cant add it again.

There are some ways to do this with Vivaldi sync, all tabs open on one device are reachable from all other devices anyway.

On desktop it looks like:

If you have many tabs you can also use Reading Lists for single pages.

For text you can use Notes, select text, use the 3 dot menu and copy to note.

Notes are synced so you have the text on all devices.

If you don`t need the text anymore delete the note.

Cheers, mib