Solved Friday poll: custom search engines
Is it just me or are weeks flying by since we restarted these weekly polls? I can’t believe I’m saying this but it’s indeed Friday again, and time for a new poll!
This week we want to know if you’ve added custom search engines to Vivaldi, and if so, how many.
I personally use the Help Pages a lot, so I added it as a search engine and use a nickname to search directly from the address bar.
How about you? Don't forget to head to Vivaldi.net and cast your vote!
It looks like 43% of you do have custom search engines, but a small amount (1-3), while 23% have not saved any custom search engine yet.
In the third position, with 19% of the votes, we have the search engine hoarders who have more than 10 (which as we've seen, could mean 60 or 100 ), followed by 4-6 (11%) and 7-9 (4%). Thanks for your participation!
@marialeal, voted +10, most specific ones for forums and other, main search is Andi
@Catweazle said in Friday poll: custom search engines:
@marialeal, voted +10, most specific ones for forums and other
damn
and thanks for the SS now i know how to do it i normally dont have the extra search bar in my setup but ill use it to ss my list too i have like 30 something CSEs counting the ones that come with the browser
I think I might be a statistical outlier
$ sqlite3 "Web Data" "select count() from keywords where prepopulate_id = 0;" 60
@Catweazle OMG! A Search Engine Hoarder.
SCNR.
None. Never bothered with this
@Stardust so convenient you really should set up some CSEs it saves so much time
@marialeal I have about 100 search engines. It's also my hobby to collect search engines.
https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/46609/guide-vivaldi-search-engines-collection
!
I imagine that to maintain your "Guide Vivaldi search engines collection " thread, you check them all every day.
have 30 and I use almost all of them (one of the best features IMO)
@DoctorG you think @Catweazle is bad look at @stardepp
+10
I added Google map and Amap(an Chinese map/navigation app)
Used to have several, but that was in old Opera. Between hardware replacements and software updates, I have no custom search engines at this time. Only one I really miss is the one I had for Google Maps; some of the others probably don't even exist today.
@mikeyb2001 What about me?
-
@mikeyb2001 i never meant "bad", i was astonished that some users have so many and use them.
-
@DoctorG, apart of some specific searches, I use mainly Andi, Startpage and Mojeek, but I test also others because, if they are valid, i mencioned it in the search engin collection from @stardepp, what he can surely confirm.
This colection is a good thing to share in the web and this way users to Vivaldi. AFAIK it's the biggest search engin list in the web.
Not sure if this is what you have in mind, but I create custom searches by adding frequently-used terms to a plain vanilla search. For instance, I often look up things pertaining to LibreOffice, so the shortcut
LOinvokes this search:
https://paulgo.io/search?language=en-US&time_range=&safesearch=1&categories=general&q=(libreoffice%20OR%20openoffice)+Writer+%s
That pre-loads
(libreoffice OR openoffice) Writerinto the search string, saving me a lot of typing each time.
-
@paul1149, nice one, but for frecuent used sites I prefer Bookmarks.
Sorry for being off-topic, but can I show my pencil collection so as not to appear in an unfavorable light?