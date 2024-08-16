Make characters of screenshots on desktop not to be blurred on a smartphone.
-
I noticed characters of a screenshot taken on a desktop PC are blurred when watching on smartphone.
This may happen only on specific screens or OS(I confirmed only on Android 14) so if this phenomenon don't happen, please tell me.
The opposite, characters of screenshots on smartphones are not blured on Desktop PC.
I found this phenomenon occur not only for screenshot function of Vivaldi itself but also screenshot function of Windows, too. So rendering(?) of Vivaldi may be related to.
-
@lamrongol What's the native resolution of your phone, and do you use that reolution or a different one? Images will be sharpest displayed at native resolution.
Note that your images look fine on my tablet as far as I can tell (I don't read Japanese and can't judge those, but the English is clear).
-
@sgunhouse Sorry my post was misleading, yes, I can also read characters and characters are not "blurred" which can't be read.
However, like following screenshot, characters are little blurred. It doesn't matter to read but looks not clear sharply, in one word, it's ugly.
So this is a little problem(not bug) and I've posted on [Feature Request] category, it's not so bad if this problem remains but it's better if improved.