Also it is such a simple protocol there are a whole bunch of tricks to get the server to return you a result with other tools anyway. For example to use a basic tool like netcat

$ printf 'vivaldiversion\r

' | nc happynetbox.com 79

Or telnet

$ (echo vivaldiversion; sleep 1) | telnet happynetbox.com 79

This is how you trick curl via either using telnet as a protocol

$ printf 'vivaldiversion\r

' | curl telnet://happynetbox.com:79

or make it look like gopher

$ curl gopher://happynetbox.com:79/0vivaldiversion

Side note. I still have a bunch of stuff hosted on gopher. I last updated it late in 2023 but I should probably upload something again. If you have lynx installed, you can see for yourself.

lynx gopher://sdf.org/1/users/r0/phlog/

EDIT: Ok I just updated my gopher based "journal" and finger status on a couple of different servers.