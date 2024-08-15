Why is the mute setting in the tab menu only visible when the tab is playing sound? I would like this setting to be visible all the time in the tab menu:

https://streamable.com/oauzfu

Interestingly, I managed to find that in version 2.7 (https://vivaldi.com/blog/vivaldi-2-7-more-productivity/) muting a card that is currently silent was announced as a new feature and the image shows that the card that does not play sound has the option checked in the tab menu:



Do I need to change something in the settings?