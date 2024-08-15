Mute tab always visible
Why is the mute setting in the tab menu only visible when the tab is playing sound? I would like this setting to be visible all the time in the tab menu:
https://streamable.com/oauzfu
Interestingly, I managed to find that in version 2.7 (https://vivaldi.com/blog/vivaldi-2-7-more-productivity/) muting a card that is currently silent was announced as a new feature and the image shows that the card that does not play sound has the option checked in the tab menu:
Do I need to change something in the settings?
@ourostra This is a feature, to be able to mute tab for later, in case it plays sound next or in future.
@DoctorG I know what this feature does.
My question is: why is it that if I mute a tab and it's not playing audio, I don't see that it's muted?
On the screenshot I pasted, you can see that in the menu of the new "empty" tab, you can see that this tab is muted. In the current stable and snapshot versions, this cannot be reproduced.
Besides, the video I pasted clearly shows what I mean
@ourostra said in Mute tab always visible:
if I mute a tab and it's not playing audio, I don't see that it's muted?
Correct, but it shows the speaker-disabled icon when sound output is in tab, and if tab was muted by context menu the check mark is in context menu.
Perhaps i do not understand correctly what your problem is.
PS: the image from Vivaldi 2.7 is not correct for current 6.8 Stables.
In 2.7.1628.30 the toggle worked, ️ showed/hid.
DoctorG Ambassador
@ourostra Found a bug report now:
VB-103682 "Mute Tab" not showing check mark - Confirmed
@DoctorG said in Mute tab always visible:
Perhaps i do not understand correctly what your problem is.
Sorry, maybe I described it unclearly. What I mean is that the check mark next to "Mute tab" should be visible all the time. It doesn't matter if the tab is currently playing sound or not.
@DoctorG said in Mute tab always visible:
VB-103682 "Mute Tab" not showing check mark - Confirmed
Sounds like what I mean, thanks for checking!
It's a pity that such an annoying bug will probably be stuck in the backlog for a few years
@ourostra said in Mute tab always visible:
Sorry, maybe I described it unclearly.
No, communication is not faultless for non-English speakin’ people.
Maybe it is too hot me me, less concentration now.
28°C in my office in south Germany at 17:00 CEST. Puh.