I am experiencing difficulties in accessing the history feature on Vivaldi.

Upon selecting the history option, the application freezes, and the Android system displays an error message indicating that Vivaldi is not responding. Same goes for the Panel toggle button.

This issue has persisted for an extended period, and I have been unable to resolve it without resorting to deleting my browsing history. However, the effectiveness of this solution remains uncertain.

I am currently using the most recent version of the application, and my device is operating on the latest available software.